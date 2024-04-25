Paylogix Announces Addition of Joe Gabriele to the Sales and Business Development Team
Gabriele arrives with a broad expertise in employee benefits, placing a strong focus on enhancing client experience.WESTBURY, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paylogix®, the premium technology solutions provider in the administration of voluntary benefits announced the addition of Joe Gabriele as a Business Development Manager. Gabriele brings a wealth of talent and experience to the organization.
With over 30 years in employee benefits, Gabriele has an extensive background in client/customer experience, operations, technology and Ben-Admin, partnering with corporate clients and brokers of all sizes. Most recently, he had leadership responsibilities for all core and voluntary benefits at MetLife, Mercer, and LegalShield. Joe resides in Cranston, RI with his wife and son, and is an avid Providence College basketball, Dallas Cowboy, and all-Boston sports fan. Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the team.
“At Paylogix, we are focused on hiring best in class employees to assist current and future clients navigate the changing landscape of voluntary benefits administration,” said Paul Ziats, CLU, ChFC, LLIF, Director of Business Development. “Joe's extensive knowledge and industry experience are invaluable assets. We are well positioned to continue growing our customer base, forming meaningful connections, and providing an exceptional customer experience.”
About Paylogix:
Paylogix®, a third-party administrator, creates premium technology solutions that make voluntary benefits administration simpler and more secure, while delivering a better user experience. Paylogix serves as a trusted partner to benefit providers, brokers, and employers. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing and payment are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it.
