VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs Celebrate Milestone of Assisting 98,000 Veterans and Spouses find Employment
In a landmark achievement, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs announces that they have facilitated employment for 98,000 veterans and military spouses.FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark achievement, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, leading non-profit organizations dedicated to serving the military-affiliated community, have proudly announced that they have successfully facilitated employment for 98,000 veterans and military spouses. This significant milestone comes as the organizations commemorate 20 years of unwavering commitment to providing no-cost career readiness and job placement services.
“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the resilience and skills of the veterans and spouses we serve,” said the CEO and Founder, RADM Dan Kloeppel, (Ret), “Each employment opportunity represents a family’s improved livelihood and a community’s enhanced strength. We are honored to be a part of their journey.”
Deb Kloeppel, Founder and President of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, added, “When we started this mission two decades ago, we envisioned a future where every military spouse and veteran would have access to the opportunities they deserve. Today, we celebrate not just the numbers, but the individual stories of triumph and determination.”
In addition to job placement, many of the individuals assisted by VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs have also benefited from valuable upskilling training provided through the organizations’ training platforms. This training has been instrumental in equipping them with the skills necessary to secure and excel in their new roles.
As VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs look to the future, they remain committed to their mission of empowering the military-affiliated community through career development and employment assistance. The organizations continue to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of veterans and spouses, ensuring that they are always ready to serve those who have served their country.
For more information about VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, or to learn how you can support their mission, please visit www.militaryspousejobs.org or www.vetjobs.org.
