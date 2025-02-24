AVG CEO and Co-Founder Ben Biles Joins the Boards of Directors for VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs

Celebrating over 20 years of dedicated service Ben Biles, CEO and Co-Founder of American Veterans Group, PBC

Ben Biles to Join the Boards of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, Bringing Veteran and Military Family Employment Advocacy to New Heights.

FT. MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Biles, CEO and Co-Founder of American Veterans Group , PBC, has been appointed to the boards of directors for VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs . This new role will allow him to leverage his extensive experience and dedication to supporting veterans and military families.Mr. Biles leads American Veterans Group, a social-impact investment bank that provides philanthropic support to Post 9/11 military veterans nationwide. Since its establishment in 2018, AVG has donated more than $1 million to 51 veteran-focused non-profit organizations in 53 U.S. cities. AVG's philanthropy has directly benefited more than 3,500 veterans, with its primary focus being on helping veterans transition from military service to civilian life.Under Mr. Biles' leadership, and through its partnership with VetJobs, American Veterans Group has established the AVG Veteran Jobs Network, creating a robust pipeline of qualified veteran job candidates for some of America's highest-profile, most respected employers.“VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are outstanding organizations that are making a tremendous difference in the lives of U.S. military veterans,” Mr. Biles said. “It’s not only a tremendous honor to be chosen to serve on these boards it’s also an opportunity to advance our shared mission to help veterans across the country find meaningful careers after their military service is over. I’m looking forward to contributing in any way I can to furthering the success of VetJobs and Military Spouse jobs.”Mr. Biles is a sought-after speaker, writer, and panelist on veterans’ issues, with an emphasis and expertise on veteran hiring, recruitment, and retention. He is a U.S. Navy veteran, having served six years as an active-duty officer. He completed eight months of deployment aboard the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. In his last assignment, he served as a military procurement officer at the U.S. Naval Academy and is trained in government contracting programs.VetJobs, a non-profit organization dedicated to employment placement and career development for service members and veterans, and Military Spouse Jobs, which focuses on providing career training and advancement for military spouses, are both thrilled to have Ben Biles on their boards."We are excited to welcome Ben Biles to our board," said Dan Kloeppel, RADM (ret.), CEO of VetJobs. "His passion for supporting veterans and military families aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to his contributions.""Ben's experience and dedication to veteran and military spouse issues will be invaluable to our organization," said Deb Kloeppel, President and Founder of Military Spouse Jobs. "We are confident that his leadership will help us continue to make a positive impact on the lives of military families."Mr. Biles is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and earned an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. He is also a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.For more information about American Veterans Group, VetJobs, and Military Spouse Jobs, please visit their respective websites.

