Military Spouse Jobs and VetJobs Announce Appointment of Dianne Loh as New Board Member

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Spouse Jobs and VetJobs are pleased to announce the appointment of Dianne Loh to their Board of Directors. Dianne brings extensive experience as a retired educator, business owner, and ardent advocate for military families. As the spouse of Lieutenant General (retired) Mike Loh, former Director of the Air National Guard, she has dedicated much of her life to supporting veterans and their families.Mrs. Loh's distinguished career includes developing the first outdoor recreation program for the United States Air Forces Europe and chairing the team responsible for creating the Air National Guard Five to Thrive guide.This comprehensive resource supports service members, spouses, and families in key areas such as childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spouse employment. Additionally, Dianne serves as a Council Member for the National Guard Employment Council under the VetJobs National Guard Employment Network . The council’s mission is Leveraging Opportunities and Vocations for Employment (LOVE). Through LOVE, Dianne advocates, educates, and provides access to employment opportunities for National Guard communities.“Dianne’s extensive involvement with military affairs, coupled with her personal dedication to National Guard employment matters, as well as youth and military suicide prevention, highlights her exceptional commitment to service.”, stated Deb Kloeppel, Founder and President for Military Spouse Jobs and Founder of VetJobs. “Herleadership and unwavering commitment to the military community will undoubtedly prove invaluable to our organization.”For more information about VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, or to donate to their mission, please visit www.vetjobs.org and www.militaryspousejobs.org Media Contact:Danielle TrosclairChief Operations OfficerVetJobs and Military Spouse Jobsdtrosclair@vetjobs.org________________________________________About VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs:VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations dedicated toproviding employment assistance to veterans, transitioning military members, andmilitary spouses. With a focus on career development and upskilling, they provide thetools and resources necessary for success in the civilian workforce.

