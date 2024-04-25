Capital Q® Ventures Inc. Strengthens Fund Distribution with Executive Leadership Appointment
Stephen Canter Assumes Role of Managing Director at Maitland, FL Headquarters
Stephen’s exemplary track record and deep-seated client relations perfectly align with our ethos.”MAITLAND, FL , USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Q® Ventures Inc., a distinguished innovator within the alternative investment sector, announces with pleasure the addition of Stephen Canter as the new Managing Director of its Retail Fund Distributions Group. Operating from the company’s hub in Central Florida, Mr. Canter brings a wealth of experience to augment the firm’s strategies in private fund distribution across a variety of retail channels and wealth management platforms.
— Bruno Quatrini, COO
Mr. Canter conveys his enthusiasm for his latest venture, stating, “It's an honor to join Capital Q® Ventures Inc. This marks a pivotal chapter in my professional journey. I am committed to leveraging my background to complement the firm's progressive methods of engaging our extensive global retail client base.”
Previously at Lyons Wealth Management, Mr. Canter's strategic leadership as COO had been instrumental in driving operational excellence, enhancing client relationships, and strengthening administrative structures. Earlier, as Director of Business Development/Project Manager at Aquaneering Inc., he demonstrated his prowess in spearheading multidisciplinary entrepreneurial teams to pioneer environmental monitoring solutions.
Bruno Quatrini, COO of Capital Q® Ventures Inc., welcomes Mr. Canter with optimism: “Stephen’s exemplary track record and deep-seated client relations perfectly align with our ethos. His acumen will be integral to our ongoing efforts in securing exceptional results for our retail clients around the globe.”
Mr. Canter shares in the vision, adding, "Capital Q® Ventures Inc. stands at the forefront of offering adaptable, alternative investment options that generate strong returns. I am eager to lead the initiatives of the Retail Fund Distributions Group and to continue shaping this dynamic sector."
About Capital Q® Ventures Inc.:
Capital Q® Ventures Inc., renowned for its innovative approach in alternative investments, continues to deliver exceptional capital partnerships and investment solutions. The firm is committed to generating the most favorable returns, with an unwavering commitment to risk management and investor safeguards, reinforcing its status as a premier private alternative investment fund manager dedicated to operational excellence and strategic expansion.
For additional information, please contact:
Media Relations
Email: admin@capitalqventures.com
Website: www.capitalqventures.com
Investor Relations
Capital Q Ventures Inc.
+1 407-307-2277 ext. 302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok