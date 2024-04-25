Atlanta Hair Boutique Now Offers 6x6 HD Closures
Private Label, Atlanta's hair store for hairstylists and consumers, offers same-day pick-up or delivery for the new 6x6 HD lace closures.
I’m always open to suggestions from our clientele on how Private Label can improve and be a better one-stop hair shop,”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular 6x6 HD closures are now available for your convenience via in-store pick-up or local delivery from your nearest Private Label hair extension boutique. Serving the greater Atlanta area, Private Label has four boutiques around the city where weave connoisseurs can take advantage of same-day pick-ups or have the new 6x6 HD closures delivered to them. Starting at just $100, the new 6x6 HD closures come in three popular curl patterns: Silky Straight, Body Wave, and Deep Wave.
— Mikey Moran
Private Label is an industry leader, providing innovative ways for hair extension fans to promptly receive their quality bundles, wigs, and lace products. Introducing 6x6 HD closures is the next step in catering to Atlanta’s vibrant hair market. A 6x6 HD closure gives weave-wearers the feeling of a full lace without having to be glued down between one’s ears, ensuring healthier edges. HD lace is thinner, allowing for a more seamless blend no matter the wearer’s skin tone. The ease of installation means less commitment to the wearer, and the allotted spacing improves parting space. More parting space means more versatile styling options for hair extension lovers all over Atlanta.
With current hair boutiques in Atlanta, Lithonia, Tucker, and Smyrna, Georgia, more locations can likely open soon. Private Label’s founder and owner, Mikey Moran, expresses his joy for the hair industry and his excitement for what Private Label can offer Atlanta’s communities. “I’m always open to suggestions from our clientele on how Private Label can improve and be a better one-stop hair shop,” Mikey said as he prepared for this launch. He mentioned how local delivery is a “game changer” and that implementing an estimated delivery time before purchase has increased customers’ confidence. The system also lets buyers know which store has their desired product in stock, with most items arriving within two hours after the purchase is confirmed. The current delivery area is within a 15-mile radius of each store’s location, with expansion on the owner’s mind.
To purchase your 6x6 HD closure, visit your nearest Private Label Atlanta hair store. The Atlanta location is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Lithonia and Smyrna locations are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Tucker, Georgia, hair store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Upon entering the boutique, you will be immediately greeted by a knowledgeable rep who is happy to meet your hair extension needs. For local delivery or cross-state shipping, please visit privatelabelextensions.com.
Mikey Moran
Private Label
+1 404-458-1330
service@privatelabelextensions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok