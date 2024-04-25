FLYFIN LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO HELP FREELANCERS MINIMIZE TAX PENALTIES
FlyFin, the world's #1 AI and CPA tax preparation and filing service, launched a campaign to educate freelancers about potential IRS penalties.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the world's #1 AI and CPA tax preparation and filing service, launched a new campaign to educate freelancers and self-employed individuals about potential IRS penalties. Using the FlyFin app, CPA tax professionals are available to provide self-employed taxpayers with the knowledge and tools they need to minimize tax penalties. This guidance is particularly helpful since self-employed individuals are required to make estimated tax payments.
By consulting with FlyFin’s CPA tax experts, taxpayers can learn about compliance options and will be able to more successfully navigate complex, often confusing tax issues, such as:
Penalties for failing to file and pay taxes within the given deadline
Penalty abatement, though the IRS doesn’t explicitly advertise penalty exemptions
How “reasonable cause” may apply for missing a tax filing deadline
"From the beginning, our mission at FlyFin has been to make tax filing fast, stress-free, and simple for freelancers," said Jaideep Singh, co-founder and CEO of FlyFin. "This includes providing guidance and help so taxpayers can make the best tax decisions possible and save more money." To obtain the free CPA consultation, taxpayers simply need to activate a trial membership. The CPA consultation is part of FlyFin’s broad array of tools, including a 1099 tax calculator and income tracker.
About FlyFin AI
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers, and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use, and affordable tax filing solution. With a "man + machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California. For more information, visit FlyFin AI.
