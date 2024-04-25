Wellspring Counseling Expands its Services with New Key Largo Location
New location within First Baptist Church of Key Largo will offer traditional counseling services, with a particular focus on trauma-related issues
Wellspring understands the importance of accessibility when seeking counseling services and is committed to providing support to individuals and families in Key Largo and surrounding communities.”KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellspring Counseling, one of Florida’s largest non-profit counseling centers and outreach ministries, is expanding into Key Largo. The highly respected mental health organization has opened a new office within First Baptist Church of Key Largo, located at 99001 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL.
— Tova Kreps, Co-Founder and President of Wellspring Counseling
Providing both mental health services and education, Wellspring will be serving the needs of the Key Largo community and surrounding areas.
“Wellspring understands the importance of accessibility and convenience when seeking counseling services and is committed to providing support to individuals and families in Key Largo and surrounding communities,“ says Tova Kreps, Co-Founder and President of Wellspring Counseling. “The First Baptist family has welcomed us with open arms, and we very much look forward to furthering mental health options in the community.”
Finding the right counseling center couldn't be more convenient for those that live in Key Largo and the upper Keys. Whether someone is seeking support for themselves, their family, or children, Wellspring Counseling offers a diverse team of qualified counselors to meet their client’s specific needs. The compassionate and experienced therapists support present and future clients on their journey towards healing and growth.
Wellspring Counseling is excited to embark on a journey towards healing and wellness in the beautiful Florida Keys community! Ready to schedule an appointment? Visit our website at www.wellspringmiami.org or give us a call at (305) 722-5380 to get connected to one of our incredible therapists!
About Wellspring Counseling: Wellspring is a non-profit counseling center and outreach ministry that provides mental health counseling, education, and programs in a professional, Christlike, and holistic way, to transform lives and communities for generations to come.
Find out more at www.wellspringmiami.org
Kristen Noffsinger
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 954-464-7388
knoffsinger@krepspr.com