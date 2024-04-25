Mentor Attorney Arrested in Sex Sting

(LISBON, Ohio) — Agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested an attorney seeking to buy sex during an undercover operation, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene announced today.



Jeffrey McGaffick, 62, of Mentor, was arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools. McGaffick is an attorney whose Cleveland-area practice includes real estate title work. He also purports to have served as a part-time acting municipal court judge in Mentor.





The task force’s investigation was conducted with the help of the Salem Police Department.



McGaffick is the second attorney arrested by the task force in recent months.



The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, part of the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is led by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. The task force consists of representatives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, East Palestine Police Department, Austintown Police Department, Youngstown Police Department, Warren Police Department, Adult Parole Authority and Ohio Investigative Unit.

