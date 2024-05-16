Out for Undergrad (O4U) Announces JPMorgan Chase as 2024 O4U Digital Conference (O4UD) Host Sponsor in New York
Employees want connection, to feel they belong to a group with purpose that invites them, includes them and inspires them. We get to co-create that kind of community with JPMorgan Chase at O4UD.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director said, “We are so proud to join our host JPMorgan Chase in co-creating our 2024 O4U Digital Conference in our 20th Anniversary celebration year. Their team facilitated such an extraordinary experience for our students during the O4UD inaugural conference in 2023. We anticipate even greater impact this year as we deepen our mutual commitments to create and reinforce a community of respect, inclusion, trust, communication, equity, well-being and empathy. The O4UD team led by Garrett Tan and Kevin Tran will identify and admit 350 high achieving LGBTQ2+ students from 100+ universities. Student expenses are underwritten by O4U in collaboration with employer sponsors, foundations, employee volunteer matching grants and other donors. In addition to JPMorgan Chase's contributions, leading corporate sponsors include Horizon Media, our 2024 host of O4U's MOSAIC and TRANSFORM programs, Blackrock, Google, Morgan Stanley, Toyota, Bank of America and 50 others.
— Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director
Brad Baumoel, global head of LGBTQ+ Affairs at JPMorgan Chase said: “Building on the success of last year's inaugural Digital conference, we are proud to continue our partnership with O4U. Over the past two decades, O4U has been instrumental in supporting thousands of students and, with O4U Digital, we are excited to extend this impact even further."
Cindi Love continued: "With GenZ projected to comprise one-third of the workforce by 2030, those of us who are working directly with them on their career development are doing everything we can to help companies recognize what these prospective employees want and need to bring their best to work. Employees want connection, to feel they belong to a group with purpose that invites them, includes them and inspires them. We get to co-create that kind of community with JPMorgan Chase at O4UD. For GenZ, inclusion is a fundamental expectation for them. They deeply value purpose and social responsibility and they interrogate future employers in ways that only this very tech savvy generation can. It says alot about JPMorgan Chase that our students and early career stage volunteers really embraced them as a host and are excited to return in 2024."
O4U’s mission is to help high achieving LGBTQ2+ undergraduates achieve their full potential. O4U was founded by two Cornell students who recognized the need to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ2+ people in corporate recruitment and to encourage undergraduates to live authentically and bring their full selves to work. Many O4U volunteers and sponsoring firm recruiters are graduates of O4U Conferences and recognized emerging leaders within their respective employers. The majority describe their O4U experiences as life changing and their connection to the O4U community as a critical part of their acquisition of their first job and network for accessing later jobs as well. There are more than 8,000 graduates of O4U Conferences in Engineering, Tech, Marketing and Business. Firms interested in sponsorship can contact O4U at info@outforundergrad.org.
