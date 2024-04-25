The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Aesthetic Lab
Aesthetic Lab is the only Med Spa in Modesto with this innovative treatment technology
I am so excited to be the first in the Modesto area to bring the PicoWay® system to my patients. I have to say the PicoWay® is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections.”MODESTO, CA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Lab is proud to announce the integration of the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. Named the coveted 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, the PicoWay® has garnered widespread acclaim and national recognition, including a feature on NBC’s Today Show. Aesthetic Lab is the first clinic in Modesto to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out. The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:
Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.
Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.
Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.
PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system. Here is a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions.
"I am so excited to be the first in the Modesto area to bring the PicoWay® system to my patients. I have to say the PicoWay® is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections,” said Gifty Aidoo, Nurse Practitioner. “As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office,” she added.
The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.
For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Aesthetic Lab, visit www.aestheticlabinc.com or call (209) 554-5595.
About Aesthetic Lab
Aesthetic Lab is an aesthetic medical spa in Modesto, Turlock, and Stockton, California serving Manteca, Ceres, Tracy, Stockton, Merced, Oakdale, Livingston, and the surrounding communities. Aesthetic Lab offers innovative beauty and wellness services with proven and consistent results. An experienced nurse practitioner and certified aesthetic injector, Gifty Aidoo, FNP-C, has an outstanding reputation for having a smooth hand that gets natural results.
For individuals seeking transformative aesthetic solutions, Aesthetic Lab invites you to experience the unparalleled capabilities of PicoWay® firsthand.
