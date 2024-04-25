MDC offering prescribed burn certification training at Powder Valley Nature Center May 10

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Prescribed fire is a valuable tool that can help land managers achieve their goals and benefit native plants and wildlife at the same time.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering prescribed burn certification training Friday, May 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. This training is for those interested in learning how to properly utilize prescribed fire. It is also open for anyone who may want to learn more about prescribed fire in general.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for grassland and forestland management. Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line prep, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed fire. There will not be a live burn demonstration at the event, however.

The Missouri Prescribed Burn Certification training consists of two parts: The first is an online training which can be taken at the participant’s own pace but must be completed before attending the in-person training at Powder Valley on May 10th if seeking certification. Participants can access the online training at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46p. There is a $25 charge to a third-party host for the online portion and it usually takes between 2-4 hours to complete

To sign up for the in-person portion at the nature center, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46G.

This course meets the new requirements for Missouri House Bill 369 which went into effect in 2021. The class is not required for those utilizing contractors to conduct prescribed fires, but it is required for those who plan to get cost share in the future and carry out the burn themselves.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

To learn more about prescribed fire, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zrf.