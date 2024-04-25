Submit Release
Magazine Jukebox, Inc. Welcomes The Tumble Club In Australia

We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Magazine Jukebox to offer our patrons an immersive experience while they wait for their laundry.”
— Stuart Faulkner, Founder/Owner of The Tumble Club
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magazine Jukebox, Inc. expanded to Australia in March 2024 with the addition of a new commercial partner, The Tumble Club. The Tumble Club Laundries are self-serve laundromats with some locations providing wash, dry, and fold services. They're open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The laundromats are completely cashless, offering kiosk or QR code payment options.

The Tumble Club currently operates 11 locations in the North South Wales region (Cooks Hill, Kotara, Mayfield, Gillieston Heights, Glendale, Port Mac, Camperdown, Surry Hills, Waterloo, Armidale, and Mittagong) with 3 more (Singleton, Cessnock, and Salamander) coming soon.

The popular laundromat offers free wi-fi and larger washer and dryers. The larger machines allow customers the benefit of washing bulkier items such as bedding, blankets, and dedicated pet bedding machines.

The Tumble Club is a family-owned business opening their first location in 2020. Founder Stuart Faulkner operates the Tumble Club with his wife, Kersti, and their four children.

All laundry liquid & softener are provided, so customers don't have to juggle more to the laundromat and the floors stay washing powder free. The Tumble Club's goal was to create an environment where customers can actually relax. The addition of Magazine Jukebox’s entertainment hub was the perfect fit for their business model. Stuart Faulkner, Founder/Owner of The Tumble Club shares, "We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Magazine Jukebox to offer our patrons an immersive experience while they wait for their laundry. At Tumble Club, we believe in not just clean clothes, but also providing a vibrant atmosphere where our customers can relax and enjoy their time. This collaboration marks our commitment to enhancing the community's laundry experience, taking the bore out of the chore, and making it a delightful moment of leisure and entertainment."

Scott T. Janney, CEO/Co-founder of Magazine Jukebox, Inc. also shares his excitement about this new addition to the Magazine Jukebox digital entertainment hub. “Partnering with The Tumble Club Laundromats is an incredible milestone for Magazine Jukebox, expanding our presence both to a new continent and within the laundromat industry. Looking forward to the growth of this partnership which furthers our goal of becoming ubiquitous in redefining the customer experience in businesses around the world.”

