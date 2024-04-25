FLEX FUELS, Inc. Announces Website Launch: The Next Evolution in Single-Serve Beverage Systems Inspired by Keurig®
Keurig® has set the stage; we are set to widen the scope”PLANTATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLEX FUELS, Inc. (“Flex Fuels” or “Company”), is excited to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art website, www.flex-fuels.com, on April 24. This milestone signifies a transformative leap in the mobile beverage industry, featuring the introduction of the innovative FLEX™ brewing and blending system and a diverse array of FLEXFUEL™ pods—tailored for the dynamic and active lifestyles of today's on-the-go consumers and the growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) market.
Leveraging the groundwork laid by Keurig®, FLEX™ is poised to delve into the largely untapped Out of Home and Office segment. "Keurig® has set the stage; we are set to widen the scope," proclaims Peter N. Christos, CEO of FLEX FUELS, Inc. "We're dedicated to providing unmatched convenience and excellence for today's on-the-go individuals." The company believes that it is strategically positioned to redefine industry benchmarks with a goal of forging partnerships with major hot and cold beverage brand companies, bringing an exceptional range of beverages that are fully compatible with the FLEX™ system. Moreover, the company is debuting its own brand of premium beverages, FLEXFUEL™, targeting active and health-conscious consumers.
"We're crafting more than a product; we're championing a cultural transformation," declares Jerry Pearring, COO of FLEX FUELS, Inc. "Our mission is to revolutionize the way people enjoy their drinks every day. The FLEX™ CAN and our FLEXFUEL™ Pods are merely the initial phase of this revolution."
The FLEX™ system's innovative design features zero-electronics and zero-heating components, encapsulating the convenience of a familiar 24 oz beverage can formfactor with unparalleled practicality. "Our design ethos enables individuals to enjoy their preferred drinks in any scenario, provided there's access to drinking water, whether hot or cold," elaborates Rakesh Guduru, Ph.D., CTO of FLEX FUELS, Inc.
The commitment of FLEX FUELS, Inc. to eco-friendly innovation is apparent in every aspect of its operations. FLEXFUEL™ pods, made from biodegradable materials, present a radically smaller environmental footprint compared to traditional single-use beverage containers. These 100% biodegradable pods are not only 89.2% lighter and require 83.3% less plastic, but their transport also generates 83.3% fewer CO2 emissions than standard plastic bottle containers, solidifying FLEX’s pledge to innovative convenience with a conscience. With the debut of its website, FLEX™ warmly invites both consumers and hot and cold beverage makers to join an enterprise that flawlessly fuses the next evolution in a single-serve beverage system with a forward-thinking vision—for a future where on-the-go nutrition is harmonious with planetary health.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s plans, anticipated performance, goals and products, are forwarding-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and various factors and unforeseen conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Among these risk factors are (a) the growth and performance of the FLEX™ system and the Company’s products, (b) the growth of the single serve beverage market, (c) the Company’s marketing and growth strategies and its future development, and (d) results of operations and financial performance. In some instances, forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “likely to”, “potential” or “potentially”, “should” “will”, and similar expressions. All information provided in this release is provided as of the date of this release, and Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About FLEX FUELS, Inc:
FLEX FUELS, Inc., is a subsidiary of Blended BioHealth, Inc., a Nevada corporation. FLEX FUELS is at the forefront of beverage innovation, driven to reshape the industry by prioritizing sustainability alongside superior quality. The versatile and mobile FLEX™ system provides a premium beverage experience in harmony with thoughtful environmental stewardship.
