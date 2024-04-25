Sport, Arts and Culture on collection of media accreditation for 2024 Freedom Day
Government will host the 2024 National Freedom Day in Celebrating the 30 Years of Democracy on Saturday, 27 April at the Union Buildings (South Lawns), in the City of Tshwane.
Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the 2024 Celebration are requested to collect their accreditation as follows:
Collection venue: Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History.
Day, 01 - Thursday, 25 April 2024
Time: 09h00 -17h00
Day, 02 - Friday, 26 April 2024
Time: 09h00 -18h00
Day, 03 - Saturday, 27 April 2024
Time: 07h00 -10h00
For collection enquiries please contact
Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675