Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,902 in the last 365 days.

Sport, Arts and Culture on collection of media accreditation for 2024 Freedom Day

Government will host the 2024 National Freedom Day in Celebrating the 30 Years of Democracy on Saturday, 27 April at the Union Buildings (South Lawns), in the City of Tshwane. 

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the 2024 Celebration are requested to collect their accreditation as follows:

Collection venue: Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History.

Day, 01 - Thursday, 25 April 2024 
Time: 09h00 -17h00
Day, 02 - Friday, 26 April 2024 
Time: 09h00 -18h00 
Day, 03 - Saturday, 27 April 2024 
Time: 07h00 -10h00

For collection enquiries please contact
Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675

You just read:

Sport, Arts and Culture on collection of media accreditation for 2024 Freedom Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more