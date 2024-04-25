Sport, Arts and Culture on collection of media accreditation for 2024 Freedom Day

Government will host the 2024 National Freedom Day in Celebrating the 30 Years of Democracy on Saturday, 27 April at the Union Buildings (South Lawns), in the City of Tshwane.

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the 2024 Celebration are requested to collect their accreditation as follows:

Collection venue: Ditsong National Museum of Cultural History.

Day, 01 - Thursday, 25 April 2024

Time: 09h00 -17h00

Day, 02 - Friday, 26 April 2024

Time: 09h00 -18h00

Day, 03 - Saturday, 27 April 2024

Time: 07h00 -10h00

For collection enquiries please contact

Madimetja Moleba

Cell: 066 301 4675