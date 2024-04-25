Submit Release
Government Communication calls media to apply for media accreditation for Northern Cape DDM Presidential Imbizo

Government Communication and Information system (GCIS) calls on members of the media wishing to cover the upcoming District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo to apply for accreditation.

The DDM Presidential Imbizo is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 09 May 2024 at Batlharos Sports Ground, Ga-Segonyana under the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality, Northern Cape Province. 

Preceding the Imbizo there will be a series of build-up outreach activities led by Ministers, MECs and Mayors in parts of John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality and across the Northern Cape Province. Media advisories will be issued for each of these activities.

Members of the media applying for accreditation are advised to complete the attached registration form in full and submit it to Takalani Mukwevho on Email: takalanim@gcis.gov.za or Itumeleng Mashaba on Email: itumelengm@gcis.gov.za  by no later than Friday, 26 April 2024 at 16h00.

William Baloyi 
Cell: 083 390 7147

