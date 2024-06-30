ActivityHero Joins Forces with Jumbula to Expand Marketing Reach
Jumbula partners with ActivityHero to give targeted promotions to class and camp providers through ActivityHero's marketplace.SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management software, announced today that it is joining forces with ActivityHero, the leading marketplace provider for children's activities. The strategic partnership provides Jumbula customers greater visibility, the potential for increased enrollments, and targeted promotions on ActivityHero's platform.
A key advantage is tapping into ActivityHero's extensive family audience of 1.4 million annual visitors, who actively seek enrichment classes and camps for their children. ActivityHero's audience comprises engaged parents with children in grades K-12, making it an ideal marketing channel for Jumbula's providers with no additional effort on their part. Data integration between the companies will update camp and class information for Jumbula clients on the ActivityHero marketplace.
"We are excited to announce that Jumbula is joining forces with ActivityHero, an activity marketplace leader," said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula. "Our partnership promises class and camp providers enhanced visibility, increased enrollment, and targeted promotions. Get ready to shine brighter and inspire more young minds than ever."
Shilpa Dalmia, co-founder of ActivityHero, highlighted the synergy between the two companies, stating, “By partnering with Jumbula we can help families and activity providers nationwide. It’s a win-win for all — families save time by having a trusted one-stop-shop for all their activity planning, and Jumbula clients save time and grow their businesses by getting more enrollments from the ActivityHero marketplace.”
About Jumbula
Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com.
About ActivityHero
Founded in 2012, ActivityHero.com is a one-stop destination for busy families seeking an easier way to find quality out-of-school activities. With robust marketplace search filters, business reviews, and personalized email recommendations, ActivityHero.com has transformed how parents discover and book activities for their kids. Businesses can promote camps, after-school enrichment, online classes, or weekend activities for kids on ActivityHero. To learn more, please visit www.activityhero.com.
