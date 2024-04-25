RE: US Route 2, Alburg

Route 2, Alburgh is now back open

From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, April 25, 2024 8:00 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: US Route 2, Alburg

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St Albans

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

US route 2, just north of Goose Point Campground, in Alburgh VT is down to one lane due to a structure fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully. The Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department adv motorists to travel West Shore Road as an alternate route.

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173