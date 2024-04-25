NYC Pop-up Exhibit on Palestinian History, Culture & Genocide: A Walk Through Palestine & Genocide in Palestine
An Exhibit in recognition of International Genocide Awareness Month from Doctors Against Genocide and 615 for PalestineNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Friday, 4/26/24, from 4PM to 7PM, visit Doctors Against Genocide and 615 for Palestine's pop-up exhibit titled “A Walk Through Palestine & Genocide in Palestine: A Medical Perspective” at The Church Center for the United Nations at 777 United Nations Plaza, New York, NY.
In commemoration of Genocide Awareness Month, "Genocide in Palestine: A Medical Perspective" explores the definition of genocide and how the genocide in Gaza in Palestine fits it. Also detailed is the role medical professionals have to combat this genocide here in the United States and the short-term and long term affects of genocide from a medical perspective. As the genocide unfolds in Gaza, we must acknowledge these crimes and the endangered Palestinian culture in order to mobilize the international community and our communities alike to stop the genocide in Palestine.
Presented by 615 for Palestine, “A Walk Through Palestine: A Pop-Up Exhibit” invites strangers to Palestine to come and take a journey through the Palestinian experience through time. Attendees are invited to immerse themselves in the stories, symbols, textures, and humanity that defines Palestine. “A Walk Through Palestine” also features 43 posters and over 20 unique artifacts, including antique books, legal documents from pre-1948 Palestine, never before seen photos from medical professionals and civilians in Gaza, and an art display from Palestinian artist Omar Al Sayed.
“We bear witness to the failure and complicity of the international system to bring an end to these crimes against humanity, costing thousands of innocent women, men, and children's lives. We need to break the impunity that Israel has and work towards justice for these crimes which have defied all universal and international humanitarian laws.” - Dr. Nidal Jboor, cofounder of Doctors Against Genocide.
Come join us this Friday in celebrating Palestinian history and learning about the genocide in Gaza, and how we must mobilize to stop it now and work together to prevent other genocides in the future.
Doctors Against Genocide is a global coalition of more than 2,000 healthcare workers and medical students dedicated to succeeding where global governments have failed in confronting and preventing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Our mission includes identifying, opposing, preventing, and eradicating genocide by uniting healthcare professionals in action.
615 for Palestine, or “615,” was founded by three college students in Nashville, Tennessee. The numbers represent the city’s area code. The group began by organizing protests, but pivoted to pop-up exhibits after identifying a need for voluntary, educational spaces about Palestine.
Register to attend the exhibit! https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/doctorsagainstgenocide/a-walk-through-palestine-genocide-in-palestine-a-medical-perspective
