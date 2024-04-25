Trailblazing AI Driven Early Cancer Diagnostics & Therapeutics for Detection with Nvidia Super Computing: NASDAQ: RENB
We are excited to join forces with Renovaro to drive the next wave of innovation in molecular biology integrated into an advanced proprietary AI/ML platform”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailblazing AI-Driven Early Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics for Detection with Nvidia Super Computing Power; Acquiring 100% Ownership of Cyclomics; Renovaro Inc. (Nasdaq: RENB)
— Alessio Marcozzi, CSO of Cyclomics
Renovaro Inc (Nasdaq: RENB) aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro includes Renovaro Bio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube. RenovaroCube has developed an award-winning AI platform that is committed to the early detection of cancer and its recurrence and monitoring subsequent treatments. RenovaroCube intervenes at a stage where potential therapy can be most effective. RenovaroCube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 10-year history. It brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, multi-omics, multi-modal data, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes in cancer care.
Upon the closing of the acquisition of Cyclomics (winner of the Health Holland Venture Challenge), RenovaroCube will be capable of performing liquid biopsies using proprietary technologies to identify single cancer DNA molecules in only one vial of blood. In combination with Oxford Nanopore Technology, genetic information can be retrieved over multiple genetic layers to develop the next generation of cancer diagnostics. This has the potential to transform cancer care by enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis throughout the patient journey.
RENB announces a significant milestone in their collaboration. RenovaroCube has entered into an amendment to its binding letter of intent to acquire 100% ownership of Cyclomics, further cementing their shared commitment to advancing state-of-the-art technologies in cancer diagnostics and treatment. Their combined relationships with Oxford Nanopore and Nvidia will further position RenovaroCube to be a leader in early cancer diagnostics and monitoring of treatment efficacy. Oxford Nanopore is a leader in sequencing technologies and Nvidia will provide vital supercomputing power and front-edge software solutions such as Parabricks, BioNeMo, Monai, and Nemo.
Initially set at a 75% acquisition, this decision to acquire the remaining 25% of Cyclomics reflects the resounding success of their partnership and the remarkable synergy between the two companies. Upon closing, we believe the acquisition of Cyclomics into the Renovaro family will further strengthen our ability to create a powerhouse for cancer diagnostics throughout the entire patient journey, from early detection/recurrence and personalized treatment in late-stage disease
RENBs Combined Companies aim to Disrupt Cancer Diagnosis and treatment through early disease and recurrence detection, prediction of response to treatment, and personalized therapy.
