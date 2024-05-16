Master Fluid Solutions Announces TRIM®️ MicroSol®️ 465 for Improved Ferrous Machining
TRIM® MicroSol® 465 low-foam semisynthetic, microemulsion coolant is optimized for high-volume cast iron, ferrous, and some aluminum and nonferrous operations.
We are excited that our new TRIM MicroSol 465 joins our industry-leading TRIM family of metalworking fluids in the North American market.”PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRIM® MicroSol® 465 low-foam semisynthetic, microemulsion coolant is optimized for highvolume cast iron, ferrous, and some aluminum and nonferrous metalworking operations.
— Justin Geach,
Perrysburg, Ohio, April 25, 2024 – Master Fluid Solutions announces TRIM® MicroSol® 465, a low-foam semisynthetic, microemulsion coolant that is optimized for the highvolume cast iron, ferrous, and some aluminum and nonferrous metalworking operations. MicroSol 465 prevents leaching of elemental iron and eliminates clinkering and oxidation of ferrous microfines.
“We are excited that our new TRIM MicroSol 465 joins our industry-leading TRIM family of metalworking fluids in the North American market. Customers switching to MicroSol 465 will see a lower cost of operations due to its strong ferrous machining performance, long sump life, and excellent hard water stability”, said Justin Geach, Global Director of Marketing.
“Our customers who regularly machine high volumes of cast iron will be particularly excited about MicroSol 465 because, in addition to its superior performance, it also provides extended sump life, delivering benefits to the bottom line” stated Rob Dodson, Product Manager, Master Fluid Solutions. MicroSol 465 also provides superior corrosion inhibition on cast iron and eliminates “hot chips” and clinkering problems in a low foam, low residue formula. Additionally, it keeps machines clean while leaving a soft fluid film for ease of cleaning and reduced maintenance.
MicroSol 465 requires no special disposal or recycling techniques. This latest addition to our semisynthetic microemulsion coolants is available for sale throughout North America. Click here to learn more about TRIM MicroSol 465.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for eleven consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com.
Photo link: https://pdocs.masterfluids.com/mcc/docs/db-i/54g2442-O-300-T/MicroSol-465-54g.jpg
Photo caption: TRIM® MicroSol® 465 in a 54-gallon drum.
Mark Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions
+49 1512 0298550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube