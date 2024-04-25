Doors Dubai Celebrates Success at Dubai Mall with Exclusive Ladies’ Offer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Doors Dubai, a distinguished name in hospitality and leisure, is pleased to highlight the success of its branch located in the luxurious Fashion Avenue of the Dubai Mall. Having opened its doors a few months ago, this venue has quickly become a go-to destination, famed for its high views of the iconic Dubai Fountains and opulent setting.
Nestled in the heart of Dubai Mall's exclusive Fashion Avenue, Doors Dubai offers a blend of luxury, comfort, and breathtaking views, providing an exceptional dining and leisure experience. The interior combines elegance with a welcoming vibe that greatly complements the chic ambiance of its location.
In celebration of its thriving presence and in appreciation of its clientele, Doors Dubai is excited to extend a special promotion exclusively for ladies. Every day from 10 am to 5 pm, ladies are invited to enjoy 50% off on flavored clouds. This offer is aimed at enhancing the leisure experience for our female guests, offering them a chance to relax and unwind in style.
"We are thrilled with the wonderful reception our Dubai Mall branch has received since its opening," said Ahmad Hanieh, Head Of Marketing at Doors Dubai. "Our location offers a perfect mix of sophistication and entertainment, and we are delighted to give something back with our exclusive flavored clouds offer for ladies, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to their visits."
Doors Dubai invites all to visit and experience the unique offerings at our Fashion Avenue venue. For more information about the location and our exclusive promotions, please visit www.doorsdubai.com/dubaimall or contact +971 50 700 0375
Doors Dubai Mall
