Prominent Real Estate Experts Take the Stage at Johns Hopkins University to Prepare Students for a Successful Career

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, four of the nation's top real estate experts take the stage at Johns Hopkins University to share what it takes to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving real estate industry.

Students from the university’s MS in Real Estate & Infrastructure program, as well as hand-selected local real estate professionals, will have an opportunity to attend and hear these experts, including Kim Kiyosaki, Dr. David Phelps, Lori Greymont, and Jason Andrerson, speak on the state of the economy and the real estate market, what to expect over the coming years, and how to thrive in the industry despite today’s unique challenges. This panel discussion will be followed by a Q&A session and a meet and greet with the experts.

Kim Kiyosaki, co-founder of the Rich Dad Company, said, “One of the most important things a real estate investor, or soon-to-be investor, can do today is to get educated and to continue getting educated. Learn as much as you can now. Get prepared now for what is to come. So many factors in the world of real estate are changing at high speed. The rules shift daily. In all these fluctuations, there will be winners and losers. I believe there will be a lot of opportunities for those who are prepared and can take advantage of them. Unfortunately, for those not prepared, these changes could bring financial struggle.”

With the turmoil bearing down on the real estate industry today, driven by inflation, skyrocketing prices, climbing interest rates, and the recent NAR settlement to name just a few factors, professionals are now facing tremendous challenges we haven't seen in decades.

Johns Hopkins University is hosting the event to empower students as well as professionals already in the industry by sharing insight from experienced professionals who have already survived this kind of economic landscape during previous market corrections. This is an important community service that reaches far beyond the campus because contrary to what many in the younger generations believe, we have faced these kinds of challenges before and the knowledge gained from that will help less experienced professionals thrive through them.

Nationally recognized financial and real estate expert, Dr. David Phelps, said “After forty years of the tailwinds of declining interest rates and cheap money, we are entering a period that few have navigated. The years ahead promise to be different—challenging for the majority—and opportunistic for those who understand the dynamics of playing the long game. The question will be: Are you an investor or a speculator?”

Johns Hopkins University also has a secondary, but equally important mission behind this event, which is to help veterans transition from military life into a rewarding career in the real estate industry. America’s veterans tend to do especially well in this fast-paced and challenging field because they’re used to operating in this kind of environment. They live by the principle of “Adapt, improvise, and overcome,” they take accountability very seriously, and often, have held leadership positions at a much younger age than their civilian counterparts.

Army veteran and real estate broker, Jason Anderson, explains, “Drastic changes in the real estate market over the last few years have presented new and dynamic challenges to the investment-minded homebuyer, however, with challenging times come new opportunities. Understanding market trends and unique negotiating tactics can uncover a wide range of possibilities. Getting educated and staying educated are critical to making your next move.”

The in-person portion of the event will be held on June 25th, from 4:00-6:30 PM EST, at the university’s Bloomberg Center at 555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, on its Washington D.C. campus. (Rooms 426-430) It will also be livestreamed to YouTube for remote attendees. Kim Kiyosaki, Dr. David Phelps, Lori Greymont, and Jason Anderson will remain following the panel discussion for Q&A and to meet in-person attendees.

You can register to attend here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jhu-carey-business-school-ms-real-estate-panel-tickets-887909088987

*For attendees who are not currently enrolled in Johns Hopkins University’s real estate program—counselors will be available after the panel discussion to answer questions and schedule a follow up meeting if you’re interested in enrolling.