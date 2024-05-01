NAMAPA Launches Medication Access Coordinator Training 101 to Empower Healthcare Professionals

This new education aims to empower healthcare professionals by equipping them with critical skills and knowledge to overcome challenges in medication access.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Medication Access and Patient Advocacy (NAMAPA) is excited to launch the Medication Access Coordinator™ Training 101. This new education aims to empower healthcare professionals by equipping them with critical skills and knowledge to overcome challenges in medication access. The course includes ten modules that cover everything from health insurance fundamentals to medication assistance programs.

Modules Include:



● Introduction to Medication Access Coordinator Terminology

● Fundamentals of Health Insurance

● Overview of Commercial Insurance

● Introduction to Medicare

● Overview of Government Healthcare Programs

● Basics of Billing and Coding

● Introduction to the Prior Authorization Process

● Denials of Prior Authorizations and Introduction to Appeals

● Overview of the Medical Benefit versus the Pharmacy Benefit

● Overview of Medication Assistance Programs

Melissa Paige, President of NAMAPA, emphasizes, "As the complexity of medication access increases, it is necessary that our healthcare professionals have the tools and knowledge to navigate these challenges effectively. This training is tailored to bridge the knowledge gap in medication access coordination, insurance landscape, and enhancing both health literacy and patient advocacy."

The training offers interactive modules that encourage hands-on learning and practical application. Participants will develop skills to guide patients effectively through their medication access journey, improving both process efficiency and patient outcomes.

Lacey Varnon, Vice President of NAMAPA, adds, "Our mission is to empower healthcare professionals to advocate strongly for patients and ensure equitable access to essential medications."

For more information about the Medication Access Coordinator Training™ 101, please visit our website at https://www.namapa.org.

The National Association of Medication Access and Patient Advocacy has received sponsorship from AstraZeneca and Amgen for the support of biologic medication access education to establish a trusted resource for both provider offices and patients. NAMAPA has independently developed the content for the Medication Access Coordinator Training.

About NAMAPA:

Established in 2020, the National Association of Medication Access and Patient Advocacy (NAMAPA) emerged as a pillar of collaboration and education for healthcare advocates involved in the complex field of medication access. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, NAMAPA is dedicated to building a vibrant community where professionals from diverse healthcare advocacy backgrounds can come together for networking, education, and growth.

NAMAPA's objective is to streamline the medication access process, reducing the challenges faced by providers, medication access coordinators, and—most crucially—the patients they are committed to serving.

