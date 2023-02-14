NAMAPA Announces New Medication Access Network Aimed at Partnering Advocates with Patients

Medication Access Network

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Medication Access and Patient Advocacy (NAMAPA) announced today the launch of its newest access advocate network. The Medication Access Network brings together healthcare advocates across the country and throughout various disease states with patients who need assistance navigating through the medication access journey. The medication access journey is not only cumbersome and overwhelming for the healthcare providers who navigate this daily, but it is even more daunting for patients. These patients are not only trying to comprehend their diagnosis, but also trying to understand their insurance and the associated costs of their prescribed therapy. This program provides patients with an experienced advocate, at no cost, to help them understand the process and answer any questions they may have.

Positive Customer Impact:

To demonstrate the need and positive impact of this program, a few patients have already experienced positive outcomes working with their Medication Access Advocate when it comes to obtaining access to their prescribed medications at an affordable cost. Even though prescribers and advocates within the providers office navigate this process daily, sometimes patient involvement is needed to demonstrate to the insurance companies that a prescribed treatment is both medically necessary and necessary for their quality of life. Additionally, there are times when an explanation is needed by both the provider's office and the patient to the insurance company that they do in fact as an insurance, cover the medication for the patient’s diagnosis as defined in the policy criteria. That is where the Medication Access Network can assist patients by giving them a voice to advocate, alongside their providers, for access to prescribed therapies at an affordable cost.

Elizabeth Johnson, NAMAPA President, and Co-founder said, “This program exists because of a large and growing gap in our healthcare system. Healthcare advocates are pressed for time with limited resources to meet their patient’s needs and with the creation of this program, we hope to provide an extra set of hands and eyes to help as many patients as possible. We are a healthcare community and will rally support in and around our patients by leveraging the knowledge and skill sets of our many dedicated and passionate healthcare advocates.”

Background:

Requests to join our network as an advocate or to request assistance from an advocate can be found on NAMAPA’s website. Founded in 2020, NAMAPA is a growing non-profit 501(c)(3) organization of like-minded healthcare professionals who passionately work to empower other healthcare advocates by providing a collaborative community focused on resources to navigate medication access and support.

