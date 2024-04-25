Derq Expands Intelligent Transportation Platform in Detroit to Increase Road Safety for Pedestrians and Cyclists
Derq’s AI-based analytics system will capture data on traffic, crossing hotspots and high-risk areas which will be used to make road management recommendations.
Together with Michigan Central, Newlab, and the City of Detroit, we’ve deployed our intelligent transportation platform to ensure a safer operating environment for all road users.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derq, the leading provider of real-time AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions, has announced the expansion of its traffic analytics system in Detroit. The latest deployment includes key locations along the Michigan Avenue Corridor in the Corktown neighborhood in partnership with Michigan Central, Newlab, and the City of Detroit’s Office of Mobility Innovation.
— Georges Aoude, co-founder and CEO, Derq
Derq’s state-of-the-art real-time artificial intelligence (AI) software captures unique data on multimodal traffic, crossing hotspots, and high risk areas for incidents to provide city officials with unprecedented, actionable insights which will be used to make road management recommendations, leading to a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists in the Corktown neighborhood.
“This section of Michigan Avenue is home to a vibrant community of local businesses and restaurants, flanked on both sides by parking and bike lanes, making it a complex environment for those traveling through the area,” said Georges Aoude, co-founder and CEO of Derq. “Together with Michigan Central, Newlab, and the City of Detroit, we’ve deployed our intelligent transportation platform to ensure a safer operating environment for all road users.”
Detroit-based Derq began deploying its real-time AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions within the city in 2018, starting with what was one of the city's most dangerous intersections for traffic incidents: Jefferson and Randolph. By utilizing data from traffic cameras and radars, Derq’s software has been able to analyze vehicle and pedestrian behavior and create a safer operating environment. Since then, the Derq network within the metro area has grown to more than 80 locations as Detroit and the Michigan Department of Transportation continue to focus on road safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike.
This newest deployment in Corktown is part of a Mobility Studio pilot program hosted by Michigan Central and Newlab which is focused on partnering with the City of Detroit and local businesses to address pressing societal and mobility-related challenges and ushering in a more accessible and sustainable future for all. As part of this project, Derq is working with local Corktown businesses—including the Lager House, McShane’s, and Mercury Burger Bar—which serve as the system installation sites in a shared commitment to making the busy section of Michigan Avenue safer for patrons and the entire community.
“Testing technology in the real world provides invaluable information that you just can’t get in a lab, helping to get better, safer products out into the world faster,” said Carolina Pluszczynski, chief operating officer and head of Innovation Services for Michigan Central. “A key piece of all this is how Derq and other Newlab at Michigan Central startups meet or partner with the community, helping to demystify technology, boost transparency and communication, and leading to more residents and business owners embracing this cutting-edge tech. Through their partnership, these Corktown business owners are helping Derq create safer streets for us all.”
Derq is leveraging this installment to gather further insights and inform locations for an expansion of the program, building on the unique partnership with Detroit businesses. For more information, please visit the Michigan Central Transparency Portal.
“Derq continues to provide Detroit’s transportation authorities with a never-before-seen analysis of what is happening on the roads,” said Aoude. “With this data, Detroit’s businesses are also being empowered to better understand traffic patterns and pedestrian activities to help them better serve their community.”
About Derq
Derq, an award-winning MIT spin-off and industry leading provider of real-time AI-based intelligent transportation system solutions, is dedicated to revolutionizing road safety and efficiency worldwide. Through its proprietary and patented technology, Derq provides cities and fleets with an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that powers advanced analytics and connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) applications to help them improve road safety and better manage traffic. Derq has been recognized as an industry leader by the WEF and has received a number of awards including the 2022 Global ITS Innovation Award, AI company of the year at SXSW 2019, and Top Road Safety Innovator for Vision Zero in 2020 by Together for Safer Roads. For more information, visit derq.com.
