Cyber Resilience Day: Increase the cyber resilience of supply chains
EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are facing the growing challenge of protecting their supply chains against cyber attacks. To inform about effective measures to increase cyber resilience, Outpost24 organizes the Cyber Resilience Day. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at CM.com Headquarters, Konijnenberg 24, Breda, The Netherlands.
Cyberattacks through supply chains are one of the most serious threats to cybersecurity today. According to the U.S. National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST), approximately 80% of global cyberattacks occur through supply chains. To successfully combat this threat, it is critical that companies take appropriate action.
Cyber Resilience Day will provide valuable insights into the supply chain threat landscape. Different effective methods to manage issues and ensure compliance with the latest regulatory requirements (NIS2/DORA) are shown. The focus will be on establishing appropriate risk management measures and assessing the resilience of supply chains through testing.
Threats to the supply chain are complex and constantly changing. There are a variety of risks and vulnerabilities that can affect organizations at different stages of the supply chain process. Learn more about evolving supply chain threats by examining current incidents and patterns.
Entry is free. Online pre-registration is required.:
https://info.outpost24.com/cyber-resilience-day-2024?utm_source=media+alert&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=cyber_resilience
Kinga Slonina
