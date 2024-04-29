The Grant Portal to Offer Powerful Grant & Private Foundation Search Tools for Non-Profit Organizations
TGP launched its newest search tool: IRS 990-PF Directory - created to help non-profits identify private foundations that award billions in grant funds.
The Grant Portal makes identifying private foundations who award billions each year in grants easy. The site's advance search tools are perfect for non-profits that need to find funding each year.”POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grant Portal, a leading provider of online grant data for non-profits, small businesses and individuals, recently added a new search engine and dataset to its website. The new tool, the IRS 990-PF Directory, is a comprehensive list of the most recently published data by the IRS of over 128,179 private foundations, 1,372,624 grant recipients, 5,421,774 awarded grants and $287.6 billion in awarded funds since 2020.
Each year, the IRS makes available to the public and publishes every tax-exempt’s organization’s tax return who are required to file form 990-PF. The 990-PF data effectively covers 100% of all US private foundations. The Grant Portal optimizes the data so users can quickly and easily view a foundation’s profile, identify the foundations’ philanthropic interests, their grant recipients and the total funding amounts awarded to the non-profit organizations. The Grant Portal updates the website each year as the data is made available.
“We strive to improve the usability, quantity and quality of grant sources in The Grant Portal,” stated Gregg Troyanowski, president of Promero. “The addition of the 990-PF directory allows fundraisers to find foundations that fund similar organizations.”
Free Grant Alerts
The Grant Portal website offers unlimited searches for grants of every category, interest and location in the US to quickly determine if there are available grants that meet an organization’s need. Visitors can sign up for Free Grant Alert email notifications and receive lists of grants currently offered according to their interest and location.
About The Grant Portal
The Grant Portal is one of the largest online catalogs of available grants, grant providers and grant recipients. More than 8,300 users subscribe to receive daily grant alerts. The website lists more than 32,200 current and archived grants in its database along with the IRS 990-PF Directory. The Grant Portal www.thegrantportal.com launched in 2021 and is hosted and maintained by Promero, Inc. Promero, Inc is a software application service provider founded in 2001 located in Pompano Beach, Florida.
