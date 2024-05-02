AV-Comparatives Unveils Latest Phishing Test Results of Browsers and Security Products
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's interconnected digital landscape, safeguarding oneself against online threats remains paramount. AV-Comparatives, a leading independent laboratory specializing in IT security solution assessments, has recently concluded its latest comprehensive evaluation focusing on phishing attack mitigation. The findings reveal Avast, G Data, Kaspersky, and McAfee as the frontrunners in combatting phishing attempts effectively.
Read the full report here:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/gen_phishing_04-2024.pdf
Conducted using state-of-the-art methodologies, AV-Comparatives scrutinized various cybersecurity tools' efficacy in detecting and thwarting phishing attacks. Among the contenders were renowned antivirus solutions such as Avast Free Antivirus, Bitdefender Total Security, ESET HOME Security Essential, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, and Trend Micro Internet Security. Additionally, popular web browsers including Avast Secure Browser, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera underwent rigorous assessment.
The test comprised a comprehensive dataset of 250 phishing websites and an equivalent number of benign sites. Results unveiled Avast Free Antivirus, G Data Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, and McAfee Total Protection as exceptionally proficient, successfully thwarting over 90% of phishing attempts. Amongst those, only Avast reached this high score with zero false positives. Conversely, certain products and browsers exhibited a lower efficacy rate, intercepting only about three-quarters of the attacks.
It is imperative to underscore the critical importance of robust phishing protection across all devices and platforms. Phishing attacks pose severe risks, ranging from divulging sensitive personal information to financial loss and malware infiltration. Utilizing robust anti-phishing solutions significantly mitigates these risks, fortifying one's digital security posture.
AV-Comparatives remains steadfast in its commitment to evaluating anti-phishing protection and other cybersecurity solutions comprehensively. The insights garnered from these evaluations empower users to make well-informed decisions in fortifying themselves against evolving cyber threats.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab that evaluates and rates anti-virus software, internet security suites, and other cybersecurity products based on their performance, protection, and usability. The organisation is ISO certified and recognised as a reliable and independent source of information by end users, consumers, and the cybersecurity industry as a whole.
For more information, visit https://www.av-comparatives.org
Disclaimer: Gen Digital supported the test. The selection of products was done independently by AV-Comparatives, and all vendors were treated equally. Neither Gen Digital nor any other tested vendor was pre-informed about the test date or given any further insights, in order to eliminate any potential advantage, influence or bias. AV-Comparatives is ISO-certified for the scope of "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software".
