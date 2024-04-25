Creatio Partners with LN EMINENCE IT to Further Expand Its Presence in the Balkan Region

The new partnership will allow more potential customers from Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Hercegovina to leverage no-code for their automation

BOSTON, USA, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with LN EMINENCE IT. The new partnership will allow more businesses in Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, and Hercegovina to enjoy the freedom to own their automation and boost their bottom line.LN EMINENCE IT specializes in consulting and integration. The company focuses its work and projects on Balkan and DACH region, and speaks Serbian, English, German, Croatian, and Bosnian.“We are delighted to become a proud member of the Creatio Partners network. We bring the power of Creatio to your doorstep. Whether it’s CRM, business process automation, or no-code development, we are here to make it happen,” said Jelenko Mršić, CEO of LN EMINENCE IT.Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.“By joining forces with an experienced partner like LN EMINENCE IT, we are giving more organizations yet another trustworthy ally in their business automation journeys,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About LN EMINENCE ITLN EMINENCE IT is a consulting and integration company founded in Serbia, in Novi Sad. At LN EMINENCE IT, we elevate small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through seamless digitalization processes.For more information, please visit https://LNEMINENCEIT.com About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com