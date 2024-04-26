JAKOTA Index Portfolios Partners with Swiss Licensed Asset Manager to Launch AMC Jakota Semicon Investment Certificate

JAKOTA Index Portfolios Serves as the Index Provider to the SIX Swiss Exchange Listed AMC Jakota Semicon (AMC stands for Actively Managed Certificate)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc., a New York based financial media company and index provider servicing the JAKOTA region (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan) has partnered with Smartprofit Finder AG, a Swiss investment management company, to serve as the index provider to the SIX Swiss Exchange listed AMC Jakota Semicon investment certificate (ISIN: CH1316795025).

AMC Jakota Semicon (AMC stands for Actively Managed Certificate) is an innovative financial product aimed to leverage the dynamic growth of Asia’s semiconductor sector. In a nutshell, it is an actively managed investment fund based on the JAKOTA Semicon 75 Index. AMC has an ISIN and is available for qualified professional investors worldwide, subject to local capital market regulation.

JAKOTA Index Portfolios provides Smartprofit Finder with data and benchmarking services for AMC Jakota Semicon and has also licensed its trademark for use in marketing of the instrument.

“The semiconductor industry is at the heart of technological innovation and geopolitical strategy in Asia,” commented Katarzyna Lomnicka, CEO of Smartprofit Finder AG. “Our new investment certificate is designed to capture the growth of this crucial industry by adhering to a disciplined investment strategy, emphasizing established companies with robust financials and strong market positions.”

JAKOTA Index Portfolios owns and operates jakotaindex.com, a platform which aggregates market data, along with proprietary JAKOTA equity indices series and research, to provide coverage of stocks, sectors, and economies within the JAKOTA region. JAKOTA Index Portfolios licenses its various investable indices tracking JAKOTA capital markets to investment firms around the world.

“This is our second index licensing deal this year. We are happy to see a lot of good response to our efforts to deliver the best-in-class data and content on Jakota region”, commented Ms. Motoko Yorozu, Managing Director of JAKOTA Index Portfolios. “JAKOTA Index Portfolios will continue working on directing international capital allocations to the JAKOTA region through a variety of products and instruments, now including JAKOTA Semicon AMC”, added Ms. Yorozu.

JAKOTA Index Portfolios extends an array of professional services associated with the development, computation, and licensing of its indices. In January 2024, JAKOTA Index Portfolios has partnered with Content Technologies Inc., a Seoul headquartered investment firm that manages one of the largest music rights libraries in Asia and makes investments in a variety of high growth music ventures in Asia, to sponsor and serve as the index provider to the NYSE Arca-listed JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF.

Follow JAKOTA Index Portfolios at jakotaindex.com, on X, and on LinkedIn. Also, join us at the JAKOTA Korea Investment Day event in New York on May 8.

About JAKOTA Index Portfolios

JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc. is a New York based financial media company and index provider that specializes in the JAKOTA (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan) regional markets. The company focuses on leveraging the expected rapid growth and outperformance of JAKOTA markets in the next decade. JAKOTA Index Portfolios owns and operates jakotaindex.com, which offers proprietary JAKOTA equity indices and in-house research for the global investment community as well as Investor Relations services aimed at public companies from the JAKOTA region seeking to enhance their capital markets presence.

Contacts:

Jakota Index Portfolios Inc.

Rita Coelho

rita@jakotaindex.com

+351 915 143 203

About Smartprofit Finder

Smartprofit Finder AG is the licensed asset manager headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company integrates state-of-the-art data science to enhance investment strategies, ensuring that clients receive sophisticated, secure, and easy-to-use financial products. Smartprofit Finder works with top Swiss banks and provide cross-bank, cross-portfolio total management of assets.

Contacts:

Smartprofit Finder AG

Web: smartprofitfinder.com

Email: support@smartprofitfinder.com

Disclosure

The Actively Managed Certificate is intended for professional clients as defined by the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA). Please note, investing in financial products involves risks. Detailed risk information is available through Smartprofit Finder AG and the Swiss Bankers Association.