Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,897 in the last 365 days.

Balfour Capital Group is excited to announce the creation of the Solaris Algorithmic Discretionary Trading Program

Web 2.0 gave us a voice; Web3 empowers us to own the stage.”
— Steve Alain Lawrence -Balfour Capital
YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is excited to announce the creation of the Solaris Algorithmic Discretionary Trading Program. Under the leadership of Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer, the innovative fund is set to explore and capitalize on the evolving landscape of digital assets, recognizing Bitcoin and Ethereum as pivotal components of a globally recognized asset class.

As financial technologies and markets have matured, it is evident that entities like Balfour Capital Group are strategically positioned to leverage these developments. The Solaris Algorithmic Fund will deploy advanced strategies focusing on investing directly in physical Bitcoin and Ethereum, bridging major asset classes, and enhancing integration between Web2 and Web3 technologies.
"The launch of the Solaris Algorithmic Discretionary Trading Program marks a significant milestone in our commitment to integrating cutting-edge financial technologies with traditional investment strategies," stated Steve Alain Lawrence. "This fund is designed to not only capitalize on direct cryptocurrency investments but also to exploit the direct correlations in price action across various asset classes, thus enabling us to take advantage of these movements for our clients globally."

In partnership with Clavi, a pioneer in secure cryptocurrency wallets, Balfour Capital is set to expand its influence in North American markets, strongly supported by Amero Bank in Canada. This initiative is bolstered by a dynamic community network, prominently featuring Max and Dara from the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club, a celebrated crypto network. The collaboration foresees a vigorous growth trajectory, showcasing the strategic commitment of Balfour Capital.

The Solaris Algorithmic Discretionary Trading Program is also backed by research and insights into 15 prominent public companies and ETFs directly involved in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sectors, including MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tesla, Inc., and Coinbase Global, Inc., among others. These insights will guide the fund’s strategy in navigating the complex landscape of digital assets.
This program is poised to set a new standard in the convergence of algorithmic trading and cryptocurrency investment, reflecting Balfour Capital Group's forward-thinking approach to global finance.

Vikram Srivastava
Balfour Capital Group
+ +1 3128576941
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Balfour Capital Group is excited to announce the creation of the Solaris Algorithmic Discretionary Trading Program

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more