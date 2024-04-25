Jessper Maquindang Celebrates 10 Years of Volunteer Service with American Red Cross
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessper Maquindang has reached the significant milestone of contributing 10 years of volunteer service to American Red Cross Biomedical (Blood) Services as a Blood Donor Ambassador, assisting Red Cross Blood Services staff and blood donors at local Blood Drives.
Maquindang's volunteer experience with the American Red Cross began in December 2013. As of April 2024, he has contributed over 500 volunteer hours to the nonprofit humanitarian organization.
“It’s been exciting to make a difference and serve the mission of the American Red Cross for over a decade,” said Maquindang. “I’ve gained valuable training and experience while providing an invaluable service to my community.”
About Jessper Maquindang:
Jessper Maquindang is the owner of FamiLEAD Management Consulting, which helps leaders and managers build stronger teams. With over 12 years of experience improving the effectiveness and productivity of many teams, he enjoys finding ways to inspire collaboration and camaraderie. In spite of growing up with asthma, Jessper has become a marathon runner, preparing for his 15th marathon race.
Jessper Maquindang
FamiLEAD Management Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn