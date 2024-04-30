YachtWay Introduces 3D Vessel Tours on Its MLS+ Platform
YachtWay's groundbreaking 3D tours allow users to virtually explore vessels using computers or VR headsets.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YachtWay.com, the premier online marketplace that connects Shipyards, Dealers, and Yacht Enthusiasts, is excited to announce that innovative 3D tours are now integrated with vessel listings. This cutting-edge feature allows users to virtually explore vessels using computers or VR headsets, similar to property browsing.
Since early April 2024, YachtWay users have been able to "walk around" select vessels with a few clicks. These immersive 3D tours are meticulously created by the expert team at YachtWay Studios using advanced technology, setting a new benchmark in yacht marketing and customer engagement.
Heigo Paartalu, CEO of YachtWay, commented on the launch: “3D tours represent a monumental shift in yacht marketing. We've seen a drastic increase in the engagement time on YachtWay listings that feature 3D tours. Customers love virtually exploring yachts from anywhere in the world. In fact, they expect it. This technology doesn’t just put our listings miles ahead of the rest—it's setting a new standard across the whole industry.”
The 3D tours not only enhance online listings but are also poised to revolutionize boat shows. These virtual tours can substitute physical vessels at shows, offering a futuristic experience to attendees and reducing logistical challenges for exhibitors.
The adoption of 3D technology, long utilized in the real estate industry, marks a significant advancement for the maritime sector, particularly in how vessels are showcased and sold. As more Shipyards, Dealers, and Brokers recognize the benefits of this feature, YachtWay expects to see an exponential increase in listings equipped with 3D tours.
For additional information about YachtWay and to experience the new 3D vessel tours, please visit YachtWay.com.
About YachtWay:
Find your dream yacht on YachtWay.com, the world’s most advanced yachting MLS+ platform connecting you with yacht Dealers via a modern user interface. YachtWay—the future of yacht buying.
