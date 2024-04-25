Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Dancing With The Stars judges winner thankful for costume from NY's Prashant Goyal

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe costume by Prashant H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe dancing for a good cause Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe dance costume by Prashant Goyal Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe with Girlfriend AJ Catsimatidis Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Tree - His birth mother H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe and father H.H. Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Flair Meets Fashion Brilliance: Prashant Goyal Designs Winning Costume for Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe dance gala in Palm Beach Florida.

Palm Beach grande dame Lexye Aversa organized the Royal appearance of the Prince in Florida.

In a dazzling display of artistry and athleticism, Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe took home the top prize at a recent dance gala, captivating audiences not only with his moves but also with his stunning costume designed by renowned fashion visionary Prashant Goyal.

Goyal, known for his innovative and elegant designs, created a bespoke costume that perfectly complemented Prince Mario-Max's performance style and the theme of the gala. A red royal costume for him and pro dancer Anna was one of the highlights of the Royal dancer for a great cause: The Cancer Alliance in Palm Beach Florida.

The collaboration between Goyal and Prince Mario-Max proved to be a recipe for success. The expertly crafted costume undoubtedly played a role in the Prince's captivating performance, adding another layer of storytelling and visual impact to his routine.

"Prince Mario-Max was expressing his appreciation for the costume and Goyal's work," says Royal Spokesperson Robert W. Cabell. Prince Mario-Max also was smitten by the other dancers performances and Style.

Prashant Goyal is a rising star in the fashion world, lauded for his ability to blend timeless elegance with modern innovation. His designs have graced runways at prestigious events like NYFW and have been worn by a discerning clientele. This latest collaboration with Prince Mario-Max further solidifies Goyal's reputation as a designer who can create showstopping pieces for even the most discerning clients.

Save The Date: Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is the Royal Emcee and head host for the NYFW Heritage International Fashion week 2024 with hundreds of registered Media Outlets in attendance.

The Event Dance the Night Away helps cancer victims.

Why Every Effort Counts: The Importance of Helping Adults and Kids with Cancer:

Cancer, a disease that steals the vibrancy of life, takes on a particularly cruel edge when it strikes a child. These young patients, robbed of their carefree years, face a battle far too mature for their age. But in the face of this immense challenge, offering help and support becomes not just a worthy cause, but a moral imperative.

Firstly, helping kids with cancer offers a glimmer of hope in a seemingly bleak situation. Cancer treatments are grueling and often come with debilitating side effects. Financial burdens can cripple families struggling to care for their sick child. By providing financial assistance, emotional support, or even just a moment of joy through a simple act of kindness, we can alleviate some of that pressure and offer a much-needed boost to their spirits.

Secondly, research into pediatric cancers is crucial. Unlike adult cancers, childhood cancers often have different causes and require specialized treatments. Supporting research efforts paves the way for better treatment options and, ultimately, a higher chance of survival. Every dollar donated, every volunteer hour spent, brings us closer to a future where this disease no longer steals the lives of innocent children.

Thirdly, helping kids with cancer is about preserving a future filled with potential. These children are robbed of precious experiences – playing with friends, attending school, dreaming about their futures. By offering them support, we help them hold onto that future. Whether it's ensuring they can continue their education during treatment or simply providing a space for them to be kids again, we are safeguarding a generation with boundless potential.

Helping kids with cancer extends far beyond just the individual child. It's about supporting their families, the backbone of their fight. It's about honoring the bravery and resilience of these young warriors. It's about investing in a future where no child has to face this devastating disease alone.

Every effort, big or small, has the power to make a difference. Let us stand together, united against this disease, and offer hope, support, and a fighting chance to these remarkable children.

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe was honored with the "Best Male Dancer of the Year" and "Most Joyous" award at the recent Cancer Alliance’s 2024 Dance the Night Away Gala, an event celebrating the efforts of those committed to aiding local cancer patients. This prestigious recognition was presented by notable figures Karina Smirnoff, Gleb Savchenko from "Dancing with the Stars," and actor Daniel Baldwin.

Palm Beach luminaries Joseph McNamara, Janet Levy and Max McNamara chaired over the event.

Jennifer Parker and Mykhailo Azarov- Exibition Tango

Doti Stangret and Maksim Sharkov – Tango, Hustle

Jonathan Negrin and Yuliya Ishchak – Hustle

Prince Mario Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Anna Rogers – Swing, Cha Cha

Marina Galli and Maksim Sharkov - Argentine Tango

Luisa Monteverde and Stephen Rallison - Cha Cha, Salsa

Michael Koppy and Yuliya Ishchak - Foxtrot

Robert Dattolo and Anna Rogers - Mambo

Giselle Albrecht and Maksim Sharkov – Samba, Hustle

Almog Olshtein and Yuliya Ishchak - Lindy Hop, Salsa

Jennifer Tattanelli and Stephen Rallison – Salsa, Waltz and Hustle

About Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe:

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, is a real German Prince and a prominent figure known for his philanthropic efforts and participation in cultural events, continues to inspire and engage communities around the globe with his dedication to charitable causes. His father is Royal Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe and his mother is Royal Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe. His Girlfriend is AJ Catsimatidis of New York City.

Curriculum: His Highness Dr. Mag. PRINCE MARIO-MAX SCHAUMBURG-LIPPE of Germany, MAS, LL.M is an Award winning Actor, TV-Host, Bertelsmann Randomhouse Author, Public Speaker and Cover-Model. Prince Mario-Max is the son of H.H. Prince Waldemar and H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe, being descendends from the Royal Danish Nachod Line of The Princely House of Schaumburg-Lippe, Founding Family of Hamburg, Lübeck and Kiel in Germany.

