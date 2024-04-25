Attain Online Japanese School Spring Promotion Offers Up to 3 More Free Lessons with Purchase of 4+ Private Lessons

AOJ Language School has announced a special "Spring Promotion": Those who purchase 4, 8, or 12 tickets by May 31, 2024, will receive up to 3 additional tickets. Private Japanese LessonA private Japanese lesson is a service that allows students to take one-on-one lesson with a Japanese language instructor. Free trial lesson is now accepting reservations

AOJ Language School has announced a special "Spring Promotion": Those who purchase 4, 8, or 12 tickets by May 31, 2024, will receive up to 3 additional tickets.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has announced that a special "Spring Promotion" for Japanese language learners who purchase Japanese Private Lesson, a one-on-one lesson service with a Japanese language teacher. Students who purchase 4, 8, or 12 tickets by May 31, 2024 will receive up to 3 more tickets.

Welcome to take advantage of this special opportunity to try their high-quality individual Japanese language lessons, which are recommended not only for Japanese language learners but also for those who are considering a trip to Japan!

For more information: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school, offers not only group lessons but also Japanese private lessons, which are one on one tutoring lessons in Japanese. This popular service allows students to flexibly respond to requests such as "I want to practice conversation," "I want to concentrate on my weak areas," or "I want to study the JLPT at my own pace.

In Private Japanese Lesson, you can receive one-on-one instruction from a teacher who specializes in Japanese language education. Lessons are available for all levels, from beginner to advanced, and can be customized to meet a variety of needs, including business Japanese, daily conversation, and preparation for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT). They create a curriculum tailored to the learner's goals and needs, and support the content they wish to achieve.

In addition, lessons are offered on a ticket basis, with each ticket providing 45 minutes of instruction. The schedule can be freely adjusted, so even busy people can learn at their own pace. The class schedule is transferable, so there is no need to worry if there is a sudden change of schedule.

As the number of tourists visiting Japan rebounds and interest in learning Japanese continues to grow, the school is introducing a spring promotion to raise awareness about the benefits of private Japanese language lessons. Under this promotion, students who purchase 4 tickets will receive 1 additional ticket for free, while those who purchase 8 tickets will receive 2 additional tickets, and those who purchase 12 or more tickets will receive 3 additional tickets for private Japanese lessons. This offer is valid until May 31, 2024.

AOJ Language School also offers free trial group lessons, so please feel free to contact us for more information. Please feel free to contact them.

What is a private Japanese lesson?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F8ESRbJpzM

The features of Attain Online Japanese Language School

https://youtu.be/hMrFovrjnVY

Details of the Spring Promotion

<Contents>

Students who purchase 4, 8, or 12 tickets by May 31, 2024 will receive up to 3 more tickets.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<Content after the promotion is applied>

4 tickets → 5 tickets (for 5 lessons) Price: 16,000 yen Expiration date: 30 days

8 tickets → 10 tickets (for 10 lessons) Price: 32,000 yen Expiration date: 60 days

12 tickets → 15 tickets (for 15 lessons) Price: 48,000 yen Expiration date: 90 days

*Payment method: PAYPAL or credit card or bank transfer

*Tickets are non-refundable.

*If you cancel the class on the day of the lesson, the ticket will be cancelled. You must contact them by the day before the class to make up for the class.

<Registration>

Please click the link below to register for private lessons.

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/privatelesson/application.html

Application deadline: Friday, May 31, 2024 (Japan time)

<About Private Japanese Lesson >

Service introduction page

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/private-lesson.html

School website: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Japanese classes for each level: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/index.html

AOJ Language School can provide effective and flexible Japanese language training, with the following main points:

Corresponds to small classes and one-on-one lessons

At AOJ Language School, they offer small class sizes and one-on-one lessons with teachers according to the level and needs of each student, ensuring that each student can improve their Japanese language skills.

Affordable tuition fees

AOJ Language School is an online school, making the tuition fees much cheaper than other Japanese language schools. The monthly fee for group lesson is 14,000 JPY(around 91 USD) per student. This makes it cost-effective and efficient to receive Japanese language training.

Progression every six months

At AOJ Language School, they conduct level-up exams every six months. This allows them to review the curriculum regularly and efficiently advance students' learning, allowing students to progress smoothly and acquire Japanese language skills effectively.

<About Attain Online Japanese, Japanese e-Learning Material>

The Japanese e-Learning material "Attain Online Japanese" produced by Attain Corporation supports Japanese language learners from beginners to JLPT N1. It also has subtitles in multiple languages, allowing learners to study in their mother tongue. Business Japanese materials are also available.

https://www.attainj.co.jp/attain-online-japanese/

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

What is a private Japanese lesson?