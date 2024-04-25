Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Visiting Amsterdam (July 4-6, 2024); Event Information Guide

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

Popular world concert tour coming to Johan Cruijff Arena

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amsterdam will be a key stop on the upcoming European leg of international pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour. The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert tour of all-time and the first to surpass $1 billion, according to Rolling Stone magazine. It is also Europe’s biggest concert tour of 2024.

The concerts are sure to be one of Amsterdam’s top upcoming events. Here’s the key information you’ll need to know to attend:

Dates: July 4-6, 2024

Location: Johan Cruijff Arena, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 1, 1101 AX Amsterdam, Netherlands

Expected capacity: 55,000+ (depending on stage configuration)

Opening act(s): Paramore

Gates open: Not yet announced

Tickets: Hopefully you’ve already purchased a seat. The shows are all sold out, although a limited number of tickets (going for premium prices) are available on secondary resale sites. Buying from scalpers or other non-official channels is discouraged. The arena utilizes e-tickets (which can be printed) and mobile online tickets; if using a mobile device, it is recommended to ensure the device is fully charged and tickets are accessible even if cellular service or wi-fi are limited.

Bag policy: A4 size (30 cm x 21 cm x 10 cm) or smaller permitted after a security check; lockers can be rented near (but not on the site of) the arena.

Public transport: The arena is accessible by public transportation. The closest train and metro station is Amsterdam Bijlmer ArenA.

Driving: Parking is available on-site or nearby. You can reserve a parking spot here: https://www.parkerenarenapoort.nl/en/booking/event.html.

The arena’s website (www.johancruijffarena.nl) maintains a useful tool called Wizzymaps that allows you to check your seating section and see the easiest gates for entry/exit, parking, and more.

Accessibility information for disabled persons can be found here: https://www.johancruijffarena.nl/en/visit-the-arena/toegankelijkheid/.

