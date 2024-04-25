Future Food Asia returns announcing 11 groundbreaking AgriFoodTech startup finalists competing for the USD 100,000 award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning for its 8th edition, Future Food Asia, the premier platform celebrating innovation in AgriFoodtech in APAC, is proud to unveil the 11 startups selected for the finale of its annual competition. These finalists will be pitching for the 100,000 USD FFA Award in Singapore, May 15-16. Additionally the recipient of the Cargill ‘Nutrition For Tomorrow’ award will be announced at the conference.
The 11 FFA award finalists are BioApplications Inc (South Korea), KisuiTECH (Japan), Koralo (South Korea), MetaNovas Biotech (China), Miruku (New Zealand), Mushroom Material (Singapore/New Zealand), Qarbotech (Malaysia), PairTree Intelligence (Australia), Rare Earths Technology (China), Sagri (Japan) and Simple Planet (South Korea).
ID Capital attracted applications from more than 25 countries, with the majority focusing on enhancing food’s nutritional value and promoting more regenerative farming practices. This new balance reflects a natural evolution of how sustainability is framed, by financial and corporate investors alike. This year's finalists exemplify the expansive potential of AgTech, showcasing innovations that extend beyond the realm of digital agriculture.
The finalists have been selected following an extensive assessment process by the jury represented by Jing Yu, APAC Commercial Director, Specialized Nutrition, Cargill; Poh Li Goh, Global Category Marketing Manager, Specialized Nutrition, Cargill; Colin Lim, Acting Director, Food & Nutrition Cluster, A*STAR; Anup Jagwani, Global Head, Agribusiness, IFC; Marta Bogdanic, Senior Operations Officer, IFC and Isabelle Decitre, Founder, ID Capital.
“A new wave of startups, characterized by their agility and adaptability, is emerging. They are adept at navigating more challenging funding landscapes, daring to confront their innovation propositions to the market quickly and smartly,” said Isabelle Decitre, Founder, ID Capital.
FFA 2024 has been made possible by continued support from partners Cargill, Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), and International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Registration for the event is open at https://futurefoodasia.com/ffa-2024/.
Overview of the Future Food Asia 2024 finalists
• BioApplications Inc is pioneering molecular farming and recombinant proteins technology innovations.
• KisuiTECH has developed an automation transport robot and several attachments as an affordable solution for farmers with AI integrated.
• Koralo harnesses patented co-fermentation of microalgae & mycelium creating whole-cut seafood.
• MetaNovas Biotech integrates advanced AI, data mining, and analytics to streamline and enhance the R&D process in the consumer health industry.
• Miruku is revolutionising dairy sustainability producing climate smart plant grown animal proteins/fats.
• Mushroom Material produces a home compostable and 100% sustainable mushroom based alternative to expanded polystyrene (Styrofoam).
• Qarbotech has developed a novel photosynthesis enhancer to shorten crop cycle and increase plant growth.
• PairTree Intelligence is enabling collaborative agriculture by connecting farmers, agtech, agribusiness and developers.
• Rare Earths is innovating highly luminescent light conversion materials with great photo-stability for agricultural films to increase production yields.
• Sagri utilizes geo-spatial analytics, AI, and proprietary models integrating satellite imagery with field data to provide precise farm-level recommendations.
• Simple Planet aims to fight climate crisis and food security issues by producing sustainable animal cell-based food ingredients using cellular agriculture.
About Future Food Asia
Future Food Asia is the platform developed by ID Capital, an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriFoodTech. Through its awards, annual conference and other tailor made programmes it supports early stage innovators and startups contributing to building a future-proof food system across the entire Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, ID Capital has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region since 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector. For further enquiries please visit futurefoodasia.com and write to ffaa@idcapital.com.sg
About Cargill
Cargill helps the world’s food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainability way.
From the feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It’s how we’ve met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 158 years—and how we’ll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.
About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.
About International Finance Corporation (IFC)
IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2023, IFC committed a record $43.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org
Isabelle Decitre
