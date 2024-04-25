VANAIR SELECTS STRATIC GLOBAL SOURCING TO MANUFACTURE HIGH PRECISION CASTINGS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratic Global Sourcing, a global leader in manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics, is proud to announce that Vanair, the pioneering force in Mobile Power Solutions®, has chosen Stratic as its trusted manufacturing partner for high-precision castings.
Vanair's decision to collaborate with Stratic underscores the trust in our capabilities to deliver high-quality, precision castings essential for their industry-leading products. Stratic's holistic approach to supply chain management, encompassing logistics, manufacturing, and sourcing expertise, aligns seamlessly with Vanair's commitment to innovation and quality.
"We are honored to be chosen by Vanair as their manufacturing partner for high-precision castings. This partnership is a testament to Stratic's commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of our clients," shared Mike Musleh, EVP, Business Unit Leader at Stratic
About Stratic
Stratic Global Sourcing is a leader with over 40 years of experience in global supply chain management, specializing in manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics. Stratic offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients in automotive, non-automotive, construction, agriculture, and general industrial industries. Stratic’s flagship service combines expertise and a holistic solutions network to ensure seamless supply chain management.
About Vanair
Providing Mobile Power Solutions® since 1972, Vanair® Manufacturing, located in Michigan City, Indiana, offers the most comprehensive product line of vehicle-mounted air compressors, generators, welders, hydraulics, Electrified Power Equipment®, chargers/boosters, engine starters, and custom products in the world. Elevating the meaning of Mobile Power Solutions® through innovative design, training, and support, Vanair® engineers rugged and dependable products that improve efficiency and productivity worldwide.
For more information about Stratic Global Sourcing and its services, please visit www.straticgs.com
