Stratic Global Sourcing Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratic Global Sourcing, a global leader in manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics proudly announced today that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System.
The internationally recognized standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), is based on several quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach, and continual improvement.
“Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates Stratic’s commitment to meeting the highest international standards of excellence,” said Mike Musleh, EVP and Business Unit Leader at Stratic. “Having an ISO certification reflects a higher quality of products and services. Obtaining this standard aligns with our strategic focus and our Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) process. We’re proud of this accomplishment by the Stratic team."
ISO 9001:2015 audits are performed by a qualified independent certifying body. Stratic’s audit, performed in January 2024, was conducted and certified by DQS, Inc.
About Stratic
Stratic Global Sourcing is a leader with over 40 years of experience in global supply chain management specializing in manufacturing, sourcing, and logistics. Stratic offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients in automotive, non-automotive, construction, agriculture, and general industrial industries. Its flagship service combines expertise and a holistic solutions network to ensure seamless supply chain management.
To view Stratic’s ISO certification, click here. For more information about the ISO certification, please visit www.iso.org.
For more information about Stratic Global Sourcing and its services, please visit www.straticgs.com.
