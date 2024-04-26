The Springs Resort Debuts on T&L Top 500 Hotels - The Only Colorado Hot Springs on List

PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Springs Resort is proud to be included in the World's Best in Travel + Leisure's prestigious 2024 T+L 500 list of the world's top hotels for the first time. Each year, Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards survey captures the opinions and preferences of travelers worldwide, highlighting the most outstanding destinations, city hotels, resorts, and more. The 2024 T+L 500 list is based on last year's survey results, showcasing the top 500 hotels globally, including brands like Rosewood, Four Seasons, Belmond, Auberge, and Aman. The Springs Resort's inclusion in this list is a rare achievement for a hot springs resort, highlighting its exceptional qualities.

The 79–room resort in southwest Colorado's picturesque mountain town of Pagosa Springs features 25 soaking pools terraced along a bend in the San Juan River fed by the world's deepest geothermal spring, known as the Mother Spring, which measures 1002 feet deep and holds the world's record. Guests staying overnight at the resort can enjoy 24-hour access to the soaking pools and complimentary daily wellness activities. These activities include Aqua Yoga, Forest Bathing, a Warrior Plunge contrast bathing experience, Aqua Sound Bathing, Forest Yoga, and a Gratitude Ceremony.

The Springs Resort is expanding, doubling its rooms and geothermal mineral soaking pools and adding a river-fed cold plunge and a reflexology walk. The expansion will also feature a new geothermal-inspired spa with an indoor treatment pool, innovative wellness experiences, versatile event spaces, and a local farm-to-table restaurant. The target completion for the expansion is Q2 2025.

"When we purchased this historic hot springs resort in 2018, our goal was to embrace the healing power of natural geothermal waters and expand the resort's wellness offerings," explains The Springs Resort Owner, David Dronet. "We are delighted to see more and more guests benefiting from our commitment to providing unique wellness experiences that promote relaxation, encourage exploration, and promote a deep connection with nature."

The latest research from the Global Wellness Institute predicts that the thermal springs market will experience an 18% annual growth rate through 2025. With its expansion plans, The Springs Resort – which just last year was voted the #1 Spa Resort in the U.S. by USA Today readers, is positioned to lead the way in the mineral springs sector, leaving an enduring impact on the world of wellness.

The Springs Resort celebrates its location and community with special events throughout the year, including the November 8-10 "Hot Springs Fest," a one-of-kind festival devoted to the culture of hot springs soaking. Featuring an array of water-based experiences curated by the resort's wellness team, the event also includes immersive wellness activities such as the Mud Experience at the resort's Mud Beach, guided contrast bathing rituals, aqua sound bathing, and evening hot spring activations for day and resort guests.

The 2024 T+L 500 list is featured in the May 2024 issue of Travel + Leisure, and select highlights can be found at travelandleisure.com. To learn more about The Springs Resort and make reservations, visit pagosahotsprings.com.