Mayor Bowser to Celebrate the Completion of the MLK Gateway Project and DHCD’s New Headquarters in Historic Anacostia

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, April 25 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will cut the ribbon on the DC Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) new headquarters, marking the completion of both phases of the MLK Gateway project in Ward 8.

The MLK Gateway project is a transformational project for Anacostia, bringing new office space, retail space, jobs, restaurants, and other amenities to the intersection of Marion Barry Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

Phase II of the MLK Gateway project features a modern building hosting street-level retail and office space. DHCD serves as the anchor tenant for the development, occupying 50,000 square feet of space. Phase II also includes the new home of a Keller Williams Capital Properties (KWCP) office; the newly established East of the River Real Estate Academy, a training center for aspiring real estate entrepreneurs that is designed to open doors to new opportunities for residents; and Grounded, a Black women-owned, DC-based plant subscription service.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 25 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Bowser

Councilmember Trayon White, Ward 8

Councilmember Anita Bonds, At-Large

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Colleen Green, Director, Department of Housing and Community Development

Delano Hunter, Director, Department of General Services

Bo Menkiti, Founder and CEO, Menkiti Group

Mignon Hemsley and Danuelle Doswell, Co-Founders, Grounded

WHERE:

Department of Housing and Community Development, Rooftop

1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

*The ribbon cutting will take place on the roof, with a limited audience capacity. Attendees will be required to go through security screening. There will be additional space to view the event on a televised live stream.*

*Closest Metro: Anacostia Metro Station*

*Closest Bus Routes: 90, A8, A33, B2, P6, V2*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Marion Barry Avenue SE and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE*

Media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos