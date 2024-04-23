Nebraska Pharmacist’s License Revoked for Fraud

In November 2023, Nebraska pharmacist Danelle Charf was sentenced in federal court for making a false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement in connection with health care services following criminal action by the United States Attorney’s Office.

On November 28, 2023, the Attorney General, through the Health Licensure Bureau, filed a Petition for Disciplinary Action against Ms. Charf’s pharmacist license as a result of the criminal conviction. On April 2, 2024, following a hearing, Ms. Charf’s pharmacist license was revoked. The Chief Medical Officer for the State of Nebraska found Ms. Charf, while operating pharmacies in Neligh and Tilden, fraudulently billed patients for name-brand prescriptions but filled those orders with generic medications. In addition to restitution of $573,337.53 to Medicaid and Medicare, she is ordered to pay in her criminal matter; Ms. Charf is prevented from seeking reinstatement of her pharmacist license for a minimum of two (2) years. She was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $5,000.

The Health Licensure Bureau in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office reviews complaints against licensed healthcare professionals for violations of the Uniform Credentialing Act and advises the Department of Health and Human Services regarding investigations of alleged violations.

The Health Licensure Bureau continues to protect Nebraskans by ensuring bad actors do not continue to practice in Nebraska.