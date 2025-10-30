Jesse J. Widick Sentenced to 108 to 166 Years for Child Sexual Assault
Posted
Thursday, October 30, 2025
Jesse J. Widick, of Lincoln, Nebraska was sentenced today by Judge Kevin McManaman on seven felony counts, including First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Child Abuse, and Witness Tampering. The sentences for each of the crimes amount to 108 to 166 years in prison.
Widick was found guilty after a trial by jury in September of this year. The crimes were committed over the course of nearly a decade, starting when one of the three victims was in second grade.
The Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office were involved in the case's investigation, arrest, and prosecution.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.