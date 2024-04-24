2024 Business Aviation Safety Summit Asks: Are You as Good as You Think?

April 24, 2024

Is your aviation operation as safe as you think it is? This year’s theme of the Flight Safety Foundation (FSF) Business Aviation Safety Summit (BASS) is “Operational Safety Resiliency – Are You as Good as You Think?,” which will help business aviation professionals determine if their flight department is performing as expected and identify and mitigate risks if not.

The 69th annual BASS, held in partnership with NBAA, is a premier forum for the business aviation industry to meet in a collaborative setting to identify safety concerns and develop risk mitigation methods and a must-attend event for aviation professionals involved in aircraft operations and safety, training, maintenance, development and manufacturing.

Day 1 keynote speaker NTSB member Michael Graham, a former Naval aviator and test pilot who was a longtime business aviation safety leader before joining NTSB in early 2020, will kick off the agenda. Day 2 keynote speaker Jermaine “Caddy” Cadogan, operations manager at Convergent Performance, will address building a culture of excellence and learning controls that can help organizations avoid costly maintenance errors.

U.S. Federal Air Surgeon Dr. Susan Northrop will discuss mental health in safety management systems. Other sessions will focus on fatigue risk management, runway incursions and excursions and flight path management.

“BASS 2024 distinguishes itself by offering unparalleled audience engagement through new enhancements such as our hands-on training opportunities and interactive ‘round-robin’ safety discussions involving the entire audience,” said Dr. Hassan Shahidi, FSF president and CEO. “Topics included in the round-robins include new technologies, flight operational quality assurance, emergency response preparation and planning, and safety management systems. Additionally, we are committed to ensuring that attendees leave the event equipped with a comprehensive understanding of the key insights and takeaways.”

FSF also will present its annual Business Aviation Meritorious Service Award to FlightSafety International Executive Vice President Richard Meikle and a Foundation Distinguished Service Award to the Hon. Earl F. Weener, a former member of the NTSB who has made significant contributions to aviation safety and to the Foundation during his long and distinguished career.

“NBAA is pleased to continue our longtime support for BASS,” said Doug Carr, NBAA’s senior vice president of safety, security, sustainability and international operations. “This event creates enhanced value for business aviation safety professionals and others seeking to collaborate on today’s hottest safety topics.”

BASS takes place April 30 – May 1 in Austin, TX, and attendees are encouraged to arrive April 29, because several exhibitors will be offering hands-on demonstrations of their products and services, providing a great opportunity for attendees to try out new products and to connect with exhibitors in a more relaxed setting.

Learn more about BASS.