Department of the Navy Dashboard Drives Energy and Water Resilience

The DON has launched an online dashboard called the Energy & Water Analysis Tool (EWAT) that displays timely, accurate installation energy operational data that supports more agile and responsive departmental action for energy resilience investments and operational decisions.

“Leaders will be able to get an enterprise-wide view of key energy, water, utility outage, and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) metrics with the most current data, and get right down to the details, which is critical to our decision-making as a department,” said Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and the DON Chief Sustainability Officer. “A component, installation, or region commander will be able to use this user-friendly dashboard to quickly analyze and sort authoritative data to track energy and water program goals, project success and evaluate trends and plan for future growth. The dashboard will accelerate analysis by aggregating data with useful metrics that will enable investments that improve infrastructure and ultimately, quality of life for our Sailors, Marines, and Communities.”

The dashboard utilizes existing data sources and reports to give commanders fast and reliable information on their resources so that they can make informed decisions. As a result, across the DON, leaders will have the information to advance strategic objectives. For example, users can track progress towards achieving Executive Order 14057: a 65% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. For the Navy and Marine Corps, climate action is a warfighting advantage, a tactical and strategic enabler. It is another guarantee that the force is prepared: they are trained, equipped, able to deter, and if necessary, they will fight and win.

The PIO seeks to be the DON’s trusted source of integrated analytics to navigate strategic decisions and achieve improved outcomes. DON PIO seeks to advance SECNAV’s priorities, through the key values of integrate, enable, and improve, allowing PIO to develop a data analytics environment that overcomes traditional barriers and rises above organizational silos. Learn more about the DON PIO by reading its Decision Superiority Vision.

The Office of the ASN for EI&E serves the DON and the nation by enhancing combat capabilities for the warfighter through a focus on communities, critical infrastructure, and climate action. Specifically, the portfolio focuses on renewable, reliable, resilient energy sources, sustainability and construction, maintenance and sustainment of infrastructure, protecting the safety and occupational health of military and civilian personnel; environmental protection in support of mission readiness, planning and restoration ashore and afloat; and conservation of natural and cultural resources.