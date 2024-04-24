Bangladesh, U.S. Navies Commence CARAT Bangladesh 2024

CARAT Bangladesh is a week-long exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. U.S. assets participating in CARAT Bangladesh 2024 include staff from U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, CTF 73, CTF 75, CTF 76, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, and U.S. Embassy Bangladesh.

CARAT exercises are designed to address shared maritime security concerns and strengthen partnerships between regional navies. The exercises feature complex training to demonstrate the bilateral force’s ability to work together through numerous events including divisional tactics designed to practice maneuvering as ships sail together in complex formations.

"CARAT remains one of our most important annual exercises. The security relationship between our two countries and in the region is an important one," said U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas. “Our militaries are finding more ways to expand their ability to work together to counter security threats and alleviate the impact of natural disasters.”

With nearly a half century of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Bangladesh, this year’s exercise focuses on innovative naval capabilities and featured cooperative evolutions highlighting the ability of Bangladesh and the U.S. to work together on common goals that ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and rules based international order.

“We are committed to partnering with Bangladesh on our shared regional priorities and maintaining consistent collaboration ashore, in the air, and at sea,” said Capt. Sean Lewis, commodore, DESRON 7. “Bangladesh joined the CARAT exercise series in 2010 and have been dedicated partners in continued bilateral opportunities for training. Our coordination and integration are even stronger today and it shows in the highly professional in-depth training that we have planned this year.”

Other focus areas include surface warfare, search and rescue, exchanges between explosive ordnance disposal technicians, and subject matter expert exchange events featuring a variety of joint training opportunities, to include maritime aviation, maritime domain awareness, Women, Peace & Security symposium, and mine countermeasures.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.