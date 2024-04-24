R3 Stem Cell Publishes First Case Report on Diabetic Kidney Failure Treatment with Stem Cells and Exosomes

R3 Stem Cell has published the first case report of a 70-year-old male with chronic diabetic kidney disease who received umbilical stem cells and exosomes.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell has published the first case report in humans of a 70-year-old male with stage V chronic kidney disease caused by type 2 diabetes mellitus who received allogenic Wharton's Jelly mesenchymal stem cells and exosomes. The patient received regenerative therapy with R3 Stem Cell Mexico in Tijuana. The case report is located here: https://f1000research.com/articles/13-379/v1.

The procedure includes the intravenous infusion of 100 million stem cells and 100 billion exosomes, which proved to be safe with no side effects. The renal profile improved significantly between the first and fourth months after infusion, according to assessments comprising lab results and the KDQOL-36TM questionnaire. Human umbilical cord Wharton’s jelly-derived mesenchymal stem cell implantations proved safe and effective in treating CKD.

The result was quite significant for a patient desiring to avoid the need for dialysis and potentially, a future kidney transplantation. Not only did the lab results improve substantially, but the patient's symptoms improved as well.

According to CEO of R3 Stem Cell Dr. David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our results with chronic kidney disease patients has been astounding. We offer affordable regenerative therapies with very high mesenchymal stem cell numbers, and I'm continuously amazed at how well patients do! Not everyone is a candidate, but those who are experience more energy, improved kidney function and a much better quality of life."

After just one treatment, the patient in the Case Report moved from Stage V kidney failure to Stage IV. The results began to wane after 4 months a bit, which is consistent with severe kidney disease.

Dr. Greene added, "Most patients with severe kidney disease require repeat stem cell therapies twice per year to maintain the improvements and avoid dialysis."

Therapies that would help to prevent the progression of diabetic kidney failure to End Stage Renal Failure (ESRF) would be extremely beneficial in both clinical and economic terms. Allogenic mesenchymal stem cells have anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and paracrine attributes, making them excellent for improved chronic kidney disease in most patients.

R3's authors concluded that the potential of allogenic hWJ-MSCs and exosomes could be a possible treatment option for such kind of disease. Future research with R3's team will delve into the mechanisms of mesenchymal stem cell therapy for chronic kidney disease, exploring factors like disease stage, repeat dosages, injection methods, and other variables.

