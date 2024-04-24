Wisconsin Main Street success stories celebrated at 33rd annual awards event
WEDC salutes top 2023 revitalization projects at Green Bay awards ceremony
GREEN BAY, WI. April 19, 2024 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) celebrated the best downtown revitalization projects of 2023 at the 33rd Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held at Gather on Broadway in Green Bay.
“As Main Street goes, so goes Wisconsin’s economy, its well-being, our way of life in the Badger State,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC Secretary and CEO. “And these awards prove once again Wisconsin communities are thriving. Congratulations to the winners. We salute and celebrate you, our partners in creating an economy and improving the quality of life for the betterment and benefit of all.”
On behalf of Secretary Hughes, Sam Rikkers, WEDC Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer, recognized the winners at the awards ceremony.
“With many of these Main Street projects, we are preserving history and making history, leading by example in maintaining what sets Wisconsin apart,” Rikkers said. “While these projects in the heart of your communities are vital to local commerce and cultural activities today, they are part of our Badger State legacy we must preserve for future generations to enjoy.”
Sam Rikkers, WEDC Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer, speaks to the award winners and guests at the ceremony.
Other WEDC leaders also joined in the celebration of successful projects and initiatives executed by Main Street and Connect Communities programs around the state. Recognized projects included business and community development initiatives, building renovations, community celebrations, and revitalization success stories from across Wisconsin.
“Showcasing the variety of success stories from communities large and small is always inspirational,” said Mike Ward, WEDC vice president of business and community development. “The Main Street Awards ceremony celebrates the hard work, vision and dedication of those who are working tirelessly behind the scenes each day to preserve and promote their downtowns.”
Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Main Street Center.
Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community efforts have resulted in the creation of more than 3,300 new businesses and nearly 17,000 net new jobs, and over $2.6 billion in public and private investment has occurred in these districts. During fiscal year 2023 alone, Wisconsin Main Street communities added 112 new businesses and 287 net new jobs. None of this activity would be possible without the nearly 30,000 volunteer hours that were dedicated to the Main Street effort by passionate individuals from each community.
Also represented at today’s event were members of WEDC’s Connect Communities Program, a companion program to Wisconsin Main Street created in 2013 to provide access to resources and training to help communities pursue revitalization and redevelopment efforts. Over the past decade, 138 participating communities have added more than 870 net new businesses and attracted nearly $4.6 billion in public and private investment.
The 2023 competitive award winners include:
Best Façade Rehab Under $25,000
20 E. Main Street – Driftless Fitness and Yoga – Platteville
Best New Business
Sugar ‘N Spice Cheesecake & Coffee – Wausau
Best Retail Event
First Friday – Racine
Diversity, Inclusion, & Belonging (Organization)
Diversity Through Design – Wausau
Diversity, Inclusion, & Belonging (Individual)
Royal Palmer – Platteville
Best Business Visual Merchandising Display (Interior)
Coming Home – Osceola
Best Business Visual Merchandising Display (Storefront)
Pear & Simple – Port Washington
Best Upper Floor Development
The Fharmacy Public House – Lake Mills
Best Placemaking Improvement Project
Honorable Mention – First National Bank Clock – Tigerton
Vital Essentials Dog Park – On Broadway, Inc. – Green Bay
Connect Communities Award-Under 5,000 Population
RevIV Aesthetics & Wellness, LLC, Owner: Marcy Davies, APNP, FNP-BC – Three Lakes
Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics & City of Elroy
Connect Communities Award-Over 5,000 Population
Bucyrus Commons – City of South Milwaukee
Best Promotional Marketing Campaign
Honorable Mention – North for the 4th Sale – Tomahawk
Love Racine – Racine
Best Public-Private Partnership in Revitalization
Central Park 365 – Two Rivers
Best Business Development or Retention Program
Welcome to Downtown Business Toolkit & Grant Program – Fond du Lac
Best Volunteer Recruitment/Recognition/Activity
Dana Preibusch – Platteville
Best Business Success Story
Pete’s Garage – On Broadway, Inc. – Green Bay
Best Cooperative Business Marketing
Legendary Lake Mills “Love, Lake Mills Newsletter” – Lake Mills
Best Interior Renovation Project Under $50,000
Object Homewares – Wausau
Best Special Event
Honorable Mention – New Year’s Eve Cheese Drop – Monroe
Port Festival of the Arts – Port Washington
Best Digital Marketing Campaign
Pwr Forward Media, Twenty Fifth Hour & King Drive BID
Best Façade Rehab Over $25,000
Saks Holdings – De Pere
Best Interior Project Over $50,000
Cool City Brewing Company – Two Rivers
Best Historic Restoration Project
Honorable Mention – Bradley Mural – Tomahawk
Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce – Wausau
Best Adaptive Reuse Project
Hotel Verdant – Racine
2023 Wisconsin Main Street Hall of Fame Inductees
Tracy Hamilton – Monroe
Eileen Nickels – Platteville
Paul Jadin – Green Bay
Individuals recognized for exemplary service included:
Executive Director Years of Service Awards
Shauna El-Amin – Beloit (12 years)
Teri Ouimette – Chippewa Falls (13 years)
Dianne Eineichner – West Allis (16 years)
Amy Hansen – Fond du Lac (17 years)
Craig Tebon – Ripon (32 years)
2023 Community Champions
Tim Taylor – Beloit
Jim Holperin – Eagle River
Mike Leb – Fond du Lac
Kurt Carpenter – Green Bay
Dennis Keffer – Marshfield
Brittany Hurd – Monroe
Brandon Koehler – Osceola
Deanna Hinderman – Platteville
Judy Cotter – Port Washington
Cynthia (Cindy) Mueller – Tigerton
Joan Laabs – Tomahawk
Justin Miller – Viroqua