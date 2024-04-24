Proactive MD Launches New Website Reflecting Their Position as an Innovative Market Leader in Primary Care
Proactive MD launches brand new website, highlighting innovative healthcare solutions for employers and individuals nationwide.GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive MD, a leading employer-sponsored healthcare vendor that specializes in providing high-touch, comprehensive medical care to employees and their families, is proud to announce the launch of their redesigned website (www.proactive.md). The new website is a complete reimagining of their previous online presence and reflects both the evolution of the Proactive MD brand and the company’s rapid growth, as it serves and partners with employers, patients, and health plans across the country.
Patients, employers, and healthcare professionals will learn about Proactive MD’s customizable, robust healthcare solutions with pages dedicated to illustrating their Advanced Primary Care, Direct Primary Care, and integrated Health Plan offerings. The restructured “Insights” page allows visitors to easily keep up with company updates, case studies, blogs, market trends, and more with new tools designed for easier navigation and searching. Patient and client testimonials are dispersed throughout the site, allowing visitors to see real feedback about the available solutions. The website also features an interactive map of their Direct Primary Care locations so that individuals, families, and small businesses can find their nearest Health Center and sign up effortlessly in minutes.
In partnership with The Brand Leader, a Greenville-based advertising and branding agency, the redesigned website officially launched on April 23, 2024 and has since seen a substantial increase in new traffic. “The new website looks incredible, and we’re excited to see how our audiences interact with it as we continue to add fresh content,” says Leah Shilts, Senior Creative Director for Proactive MD. “Our goal was to reimagine the website in a way that demonstrates our commitment to leading the market in innovation and reinventing the current healthcare landscape.”
The website also simplifies the process for individuals interested in joining Proactive MD's team, allowing them to easily discover available clinical, administrative, and technical roles across the company's expansive network of over 70 Health Centers nationwide.
“Our new website serves as a testament to our mission to elevate the standard of primary care and reflects both our core values and the passion of our team to serve our patients, clients, and partners,” says John Collier, Founder & CEO of Proactive MD. “I would invite individuals and employers alike to visit the site and discover how our innovative, patient-centered approach to care and high-touch service is transforming healthcare.”
Check out their new site today by visiting www.proactive.md.
About Proactive MD:
Proactive MD provides a total healthcare and population health management solution for employers by partnering with them to offer Advanced Primary Care Health Centers for employees. The Proactive MD model is designed to elevate the standard of primary care, going above and beyond the typical boundaries of healthcare to meet each employee’s unique mental, emotional, social, and physical needs. Proactive MD’s care model is built on the foundation of strong provider-patient relationships and onsite Patient Advocates, empowered by advanced population health insights, who personally guide and advise employees through the full healthcare system. Coupled with reduced-rate access to the nation’s leading specialists for complex and catastrophic diagnoses, the Proactive MD model removes obstacles to care, reduces risk, and dramatically improves the quality of care for employees while simultaneously lowering healthcare costs for employers. Learn more by visiting the new www.proactive.md.
